How many copies has The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sold?

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has come out firing on all cylinders with both critics and fans alike singing its praises, but just how many copies has the game sold? Continue reading to find out all the details.

It is always a special time in the gaming industry when a new Legend of Zelda title releases. For fans of the beloved series, it has been a long six years of waiting since Breath of the Wild was first released.

However, the anticipation has seemingly been worth the wait, with the new game getting rave reviews online and already being a strong contender for the 2023 Game of the Year Award.

Given the instant positive reception to the game, sales for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom have been on the up and are seemingly only continuing to grow.

Nintendo Tears of the Kingdom is a massive open world for players to explore

Without further ado, here is everything you need to know about sales and copies sold for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How many copies has Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sold so far?

Nintendo revealed on May 17 that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has already sold a staggering 10 million copies in its first 3 days.

This impressive amount is even more amazing given that it now makes the new title the fastest-selling Zelda game throughout the whole franchise.

A Timeline of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s total sales

At the time of writing, the game has only been out for a few days. Therefore, the only sales update we have been given at the moment is the one mentioned above about the game hitting 10 million units sold.

Nintendo The sky is open for all the discover in Tears of the Kingdom

However, be sure to check back in with this section as we keep it updated as Nintendo continues to release sales updates about Tears of the Kingdom.

