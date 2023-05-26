Best armor sets in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Armor sets are essential in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as they give you an advantage during fights and aid in survival. So, here are some of the best armor sets you can find in Tears of the Kingdom.

There are many armor sets and weapons that you’ll come across in Tears of the Kingdom. These pieces of equipment offer several benefits, like buffs and resistances that come in handy during intense fights, similar to Breath of the Wild.

Now, you won’t get your hands on the best armor right at the start of the game, as you’ll need to explore Hyrule to discover all. While some early-game armor sets will get the job done, you will eventually need to upgrade to better ones as you progress through the story.

To make your journey easier, we’ve listed down some of the best armor sets you can find in Tears of the Kingdom.

Contents

Nintendo This is one of the best early-game armor sets.

Most powerful armor in Tears of the Kingdom

Here’s a rundown of some of the best armor you can find in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Each of these armors has its special abilities and is useful for different situations in the game.

Some may boost your Cold Resistance, while others may boost your swim or climbing speed.

Barbarian Armor

The Barbarian Armor is one set that you can equip early in the game to significantly boost your stats. It’s incredibly useful when you face monsters that appear in Hyrule. The journey to get the Barbarian Armor may be a bit tedious, but it’s well worth the effort.

Here’s our guide on how to find Barbarian Armor in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Climbing Gear Armor Set

Nintendo Climbing Gear Armor Set improves Link’s climbing speed.

The second most powerful armor on our list is the Climbing Gear Armor Set. You can also get this one fairly early in the game, as it helps boost Link’s base climbing speed. The Climbing Gear Armor Set makes climbing faster and comes in handy when you need to scale gigantic cliffs in the game.

Here’s our guide on how to get Climbing Gear armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Fierce Deity Armor Set

The Fierce Deity Armor Set significantly boosts Link‘s Attack Power, and when you equip the entire set, all the weapons will also become stronger. Start the Misko’s Treasure: The Fierce Deity side quest to get your hands on the Fierce Deity Armor Set.

You can find the armor, boosts, and mask around Akkala Citadel Ruins, the bottom of the Ancient Tree Stump Cave, and Skull Lake areas, respectively.

Nintendo The Glide Armor set increases Link’s aerial mobility.

Glide Armor Set

The Glide armor set is another one that you can get early in the game. It’s similar to the Paraglider and increases Link’s aerial mobility, making navigation a lot easier. It can be crucial when you need to explore the new Sky Islands above Hyrule.

Wondering how to get the Glide armor set in Tears of the Kingdom? Our guide has everything you need to know.

Mystic Clothing (Satori) Armor Set

The Mystic Clothing is a new addition to the game and closely resembles Satori – the Lord of the Mountain. This armor set comes in three pieces and lets Link lose Rupees instead of hearts upon taking damage.

This feature is useful for those who have a lot of money to burn. Here’s our guide on how to get Mystic Clothing armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Snowquill Armor Set

Nintendo The Snowquill Armor Set gives Cold Resistance.

The Snowquill Armor Set is yet another powerful gear in the game that gives Link resistance from Cold. You can get this one during early sessions and is essentially useful when you’re about to explore snowy areas.

However, getting this armor set will cost you a good amount of Rupees. The entire collection costs 2,150 Rupees and you can purchase it from a vendor in Rito Village. Here’s the price breakdown of each of the items:

Headdress : 650 Rupees

: 650 Rupees Trousers : 1,000 Rupees

: 1,000 Rupees Tunic: 500 Rupees

Zora Armor Set

And last but not least, the Zora Armor set is the perfect gear for increasing swim speed in Tears of the Kingdom. To get this armor set, you’ll need to complete Restoring the Zora Armor Quest, which is one of the main story quests.

The set contains three separate pieces of the set, and to collect each, you will need to complete their respective side quests as well.

So, there you have it — those are some of the best armor sets you can use in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. In the meantime, be sure you check out our Zelda page for all the latest news and guides.

