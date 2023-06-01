Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom speedrun records: Fastest completion, methods & more

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom already has speedrunners working tirelessly to smash through the game as quickly as possible, so here is our complete guide to the fastest speedruns, best methods, and more.

When it comes to video games, many players like to take their time and savor the experience. Completing all the side quests, gathering all collectibles, and more, all before heading over to complete the final mission and hit roll on the end credits.

However, there is a group of gamers who love to do the opposite and try their hardest to complete games as fast as possible. These speedrunning playthroughs often get major attention online as well as throughout the gaming community.

Oftentimes, gamers will speed run through older titles or ones that follow a more linear narrative. However, with open-world games more popular than ever, speedrunners have begun dipping their toes into conquering giant games such as Elden Ring in as quick a time as possible.

Nintendo Speedrunning became a huge part of Breath of the Wild and already is for Tears of the Kingdom

Despite having only just hit store shelves, speedrunners have already begun working tirelessly at whipping their way through The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Without further ado, here is a full breakdown of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s speedrunning history, who currently holds the records, and much more.

Contents:

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s current speedrun record

At the time of writing, the current record for the fastest The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom speedrun is held by a Japanese player called ‘Zdi’ who cleared the game in 59 minutes and 22 seconds. Not only is this the time to beat, but it’s also the only sub-1-hour run thus far in Tears of the Kingdom.

The full record-setting run can watched below.

Why Tears of the Kingdom is the perfect game for speedrunners

Similarl to Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom allows players to cut through much of the game’s filler and go straight for the ending.

While of course, this means players will likely be wildly underprepared for the final fight, the creative mechanics in play means that it is much easier for them to cut corners than previous Zelda titles.

Nintendo Time will tell if and when players defeat Tears of the Kingdom in under 1 hour.

What’s more, the game does offer up some great bonuses when players use their Nintendo Amibo within the game. Kickstarting the game on a much more prepared foot than what it initially allows you to do so.

Previous Tears of the Kingdom speedrunning records

Although the game is still fairly new, that hasn’t stopped hundreds of speedrunners from jumping into the latest competition and staking their claim on the leaderboards. Gamers from around the globe have all pushed the pace, with new records being set on a daily basis.

Shockingly enough, it all started on launch day. Despite Tears of the Kingdom only releasing on May 12, MrGymnast86 managed to post a whopping 1 hour and 32 minute run shortly after it hit store shelves. This was the very first recorded speedrun.

Naturally, in the coming weeks and months, be sure to check back in as we update the list with the latest records, who completed them, and the time that they finished the game at.

