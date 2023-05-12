How to get Mystic Clothing (Satori) armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Mystic Clothing is a new armor set in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, that bears a resemblance to the Satori – the Lord of the Mountain. Here’s how you can get your hands on this elegant armor.

Tears of the Kingdom includes plenty of new and returning armor sets that Link can equip on his travels through Hyrule. From the damage-boosting Phantom Armor set to the extremely useful Climbing Gear, players have a great deal of choice when it comes to choosing the perfect attire.

However, one of the game’s most unique armor sets in Tears of the Kingdom is none other than the Mystic Clothing. This elegant armor set is inspired by the legendary Satori, the horse-like creature that can be found at the top of Satori Mountain and at the new cherry blossom locations.

So, if you wondering how you can get your own set of Mystic Clothing and what it does in Tears of the Kingdom, then our guide has everything you need to know.

How to get Mystic Clothing in Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo The Mystic armor set can take a while to get in Tears of the Kingdom.

In order to get the Mystic Robes in Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll need to collect Bubbul Gems – shiny crystals that are left behind by defeated Bubbulfrogs. These glowing white frogs are found in the caves scattered across Hyrule.

Bubbulfrogs only drop one crystal each, which means players will need to do a lot of cave diving if they wish to locate enough to fill their inventories with Bubbul Gems. Once you have found enough Bubbul Gems, you’ll need to locate Koltin – Kilton’s brother.

Koltin location in Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo Koltin can be tricky to track down in Tears of the Kingdom.

Koltin is first encountered behind the Woodland Stable, you should see a gigantic multicolored balloon in the distance. Simply run over to this location and speak to both NPCs.

It’s here where Koltin will explain his ambition to transform into a Satori, the legendary horse-like creature that can be found at the top of Satori Mountain. Koltin will task players with hunting down Bubbul Gems, which he will exchange for a variety of rewards – the main one being Mystic Robes.

The monster-loving man will dish out individual pieces of the Mystic Robes, and you’ll need to purchase every item until he hands out the complete set. It’s important to note that Koltin will leave the Woodland Stables before you can purchase the full Mystic Robe armor set.

So, you’ll need to trek over to the Hebra region, where he can be found east of the Snowfield Stable. You can also head over to Tarrey Town in the Akkla region and speak with Kilton, who will give you information on Koltin’s current whereabouts.

What does the Mystic Clothing armor set do in Tears of the Kingdom?

Nintendo The Mystic armor set can save you against tricky enemies.

The Mystic Clothing set is said to be woven from prayers to spirits and protects the user from harm. When worn, the Mystic Clothing armor set will enable Link to lose Rupees instead of health whenever he takes damage. This makes it perfect for those that have a lot of money to burn or for those that need to take a hit without being sent to the game over screen.

The Mystic Clothing features the following three pieces:

Mystic Robe

Mystic Trousers

So, there you have it, that’s how you can get the Mystic Clothing in Tears of the Kingdom. Be sure to check out our Zelda page for all the latest news and updates.

