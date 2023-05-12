How to get Champion’s Tunic in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Wondering where you can get the Champion’s Tunic in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Well, our handy guide has everything you need to know.

The Champion’s Tunic Tears of the Kingdom location can be hard to find, especially if you have no idea where to even begin your search but this armor should still be at the top of any Zelda fans list.

Not only does the Champion’s Tunic help to recreate Link’s original Breath of the Wild look, but it has also received some minor adjustments. In fact, the game’s iconic blue shirt is now known as the Champion’s Leathers.

However, when you combine this armor piece with the Well-Worn Headband, you’ll be taking down your enemies in style. So, here’s how you can get both these garments.

Champion’s Tunic Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom location

In order to get the Champion’s Tunic in Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll need to head over to the Hyrule Castle and enter the throne room. The throne room can be accessed by making your way to 1F of the castle and entering the circular room with the winding star case.

Once you’ve entered the throne room, simply light the two torches on either side of the throne. This will open the tomb behind the throne and enable you to get your hands on the Champion’s Tunic, which is now known as the Champion’s Leathers.

There are a lot of enemies in and around the castle, so you’ll need to be prepared to put up a fight or simply run past them. We recommend activating the Serutabomac Shrine Shrine behind the Hyrule Castle, as this will enable you to quickly teleport back to this location should you wish to get more weapons.

Additionally, if you wish to round off Link’s original Breath of the Wild look, the Well-Worn Hair Band can be found in the well at the back of Zelda’s house in Hateno. Simply head to the house in the south of Hateno Village to add this armor piece to your collection.

So, there you have it, that’s how you can get the Champion’s Tunic in Tears of the Kingdom. Make sure you check out our Zelda page for all the latest news and guides.

