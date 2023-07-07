How to get Flamebreaker armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Flamebreaker armor set is essential for those looking to venture into the hottest regions in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, so here’s exactly where you can find it.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is home to various armor pieces, which offer specific enhancements like damage buffs or amplified stealth. However, among the game’s most useful, is the Flamebreaker set, which is vital for your survival in Tears of the Kingdom.

While it may not look as stylish as the Fierce Deity set, it can help increase your survival in hot regions like Death Mountain. However, knowing where to find the Flamebreaker in Tears of the Kingdom can be rather tricky.

Fortunately, our handy guide will show you exactly where to get all three pieces of the Flamebreaker armor set.

What is the Flamebreaker armor set in Zelda TOTK?

Nintendo The Flamebreaker armor set is very pricey.

The Flamebreaker armor set is an essential armor that enables Link to venture into the hottest regions thanks to its Flame Resistance bonus. The armor set consists of three pieces:

Flamebreaker Helm

Flamebreaker Armor

Flamebreaker Boots

Each of these items has a Flame Guard bonus effect, which can be upgraded further by heading over to The Great Fairy Fountain locations.

Flamebreaker armor set location in Zelda TOTK

Nintendo The Flamebreaker set in Tears of the Kingdom can be found in Goron City.

The Flamebreaker armor set can be purchased from the armor shop in Goron City, west of Death Mountain. Once you’ve made your way over to Goron City, simply head over to the building with the blue pots outside it.

Inside, you’ll find a Goron eating a Marbeled Rock Roast. The Flamebreaker set will be available to purchase here for 3,300 Rupees, which is incredibly expensive. So, if you’re lacking the funds, be sure to use our best Tears of the Kingdom money farming guide to quickly get your hands on plenty of Rupees.

The cost and stats of each piece of armor piece are as follows:

ARMOR DEFENSE EFFECT BONUS COST Flamebreaker Helm 3 Flame Guard 1,400 Flamebreaker Armor 3 Flame Guard 700 Flamebreaker Boots 3 Flame Guard 1,200

If lack the funds to purchase the Flamebreaker set in Tears of the Kingdom, then we recommend making a Fire Proof Elixer. You can see the ingredients needed for this life-saving item via our Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom recipe list.

So, there you have it, that’s where you can find the Flamebreaker armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Make sure you check out our Zelda page for all the latest news and guides.

