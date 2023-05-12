Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: How to get the Archaic Tunic

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, players have a ton of Armor sets to acquire. Some are better than others, but one of the first main armor pieces you’ll need is the Archaic Tunic.

The land of Hyrule has somehow gotten even vaster and more expansive with Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The sky can now be visited and there are a ton of new abilities to use including Fusing and Recall.

As you’re visiting new places and using new abilities, you’ll likely face a lot of combat in the game. But in order to do so, you’re going to have to cover Link up with clothes. Along with the Glide Armor set and the Barbarian set, one of the first, if not the first, opportunities you’ll get to acquire and equip armor will be the Archaic Tunic.

If you haven’t come across or really want to add the top-half garment as seen in the pre-release trailers and gameplay demos, we’ve got you covered.

How to get the Archaic Tunic in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Tears of the Kingdom doesn’t keep you waiting as you can obtain the Archaic Tunic in the Pondside Cave game’s opening tutorial section.

During the first part of the game, Zelda gets you up to speed with the concept of the Sky Islands. This is when you can land the Archaic Tunic, or if you miss it early on, you can go back for it later.

Here are the steps you need to follow to add the item of clothing to your inventory:

Head up to the Great Sky Island. Go to the South-West quadrant of the area to find Pondside Cave. Inside, defeat the various enemies that you will come across. Once you’ve fought your way to the end, the Archaic Tunic will be waiting for you in a chest to open. Go to your inventory, and you should now be able to equip the sought-after item!

We hope that makes your time in Hyrule even more enjoyable. If you’re looking for extra The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides, then read on for more articles:

