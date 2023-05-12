Where to find Barbarian Armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has many different armor types to discover. But the Barbarian Armor is one of the finer sets in all of Hyrule, and our guide will show you how to acquire it.

Hyrule has been reshaped and rejigged in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Outside of the Sky Islands and new powers like Recall, a lot of basic principles like weapons and armor return. After all, saving the kingdom of Hyrule is futile without adequate gear to ensure Link is well protected.

Between basic Bokoblins and large-scale bosses, there is danger at every turn in Tears of the Kingdom. An effective way of keeping Link safe is equipping some strong armor, and that’s where the game’s Barbarian Armor comes into play.

How to find Barbarian Armor in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

You can find Barbarian Armor inside the Crenel Hills Cave, which is east of Hyrule Castle, during your travels in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Once you reach the Crenel Hills Cave, you will need to carry out a series of instructions:

Defeat the Stone Golem situated there. Once you’ve managed to do that, use a bomb on the luminous stone at the north side of the cave. Now, either throw it or equip a bomb with an arrow. Once you’ve blown up the rock, a doorway will now be exposed. You can now walk into the room and open up the chest to secure yourself the Barbarian Armor!

You may find other armor on your travels that you prefer to the Barbarian Armor. However, we strongly recommend you seek out and add this set of protection to your haul and try it out.

It’s as simple as that. Hopefully, now that you’ve got the Barbarian Armor sitting pretty in your inventory, check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides to help you out:

