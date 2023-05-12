How to get the Paraglider in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Wondering where to get the Paraglider in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Well, our handy guide has everything you need to know so that you can sail through the skies.

The Paraglider is one of the most important items in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Not only does it enable you to glide safely through the skies above Hyrule, but it can help Link access the Sky Islands when used in coordination with your Ultrahand vehicles.

This makes it extremely useful during overworld exploration, especially for those that enjoy collecting all the Koroks and best armor sets in the game. However, unlike in Breath of the Wild, the sequel doesn’t give players the Paraglider in the starting area – instead, there are a few extra steps needed to unlock it.

So, without further ado, here’s how you can unlock the Paraglider in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to unlock the Paraglider in Tears of the Kingdom?

Nintendo The Paraglider is essential in Tears of the Kingdom.

In order to get the Paraglider in Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll first need to activate the Sky Tower in the Lookout Landing base camp. To do this, you’ll need to progress through the main story.

Early into the game, Link will be tasked with surveying the Chasm that has open-end up underneath Hyrule Castle. It’s here where our hero needs to find and speak with Captain Hoz, who will report his observations to Link.

Once you have done this, simply head back to Lookout Landing and talk to Pura, she will then tinker with the Sky Tower, and tell you about activating them to create a map of Hyrule. After her brief explanation, Pura will then give you access to the Paraglider.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about unlocking the Paraglider in Tears of the Kingdom. Make sure you check out our Zelda page for all the latest news and guides.

