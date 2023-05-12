How to get Climbing Gear armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Climbing Gear armor set in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a must-have for those that wish to enhance Link’s ability to scramble his way up the ancient Zonai Ruins and the cliffs dotted around Hyrule. So, here’s exactly where you can find it.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is filled with loads of new and returning armor sets. From the deadly Phantom Armor to the aerial Glide set, Link certainly has plenty of choices when it comes to both fashion and functionality. The Climbing Gear set is one that falls into the latter.

While the new Ascend ability and Ultrahand vehicles can greatly speed up traversal, there are still times when Link will need to scale gigantic cliffs and Zonai Ruins. This can be quite frustrating, especially when you only have the default stamina wheel.

Fortunately, the Climbing Gear armor set can help increase your climb speed in the game. So, if you want to add it to your collection, then our Tears of the Kingdom Climbing Gear armor set location guide has everything you need to know.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Climbing Gear location

Nintendo The Climbing Gear is extremely helpful in Tears of the Kingdom.

The Climbing Gear can be found in the North Hyrule Plain Cave, which is northeast of the New Serenne Stable. There will be a man looking outside the cave entrance, looking for Bubbul Gems.

Enter the cave and take down the two Like Likes that are at the entrance. Use your bow to hit them on the fleshy growth inside their mouth. This will incapacitate them, giving you the opportunity to quickly rush them down with melee hits.

After defeating the Like Like, use Ascend on the rock that protrudes from the waterfall. Quickly kill the enemy above you, then follow the stream until you see the waterfall with glowing Brightbloom Seeds outside it.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Dive into the water and swim through this waterfall, and open the chest in the cavern to get the Climbing Gear top. Make sure you kill the Bubbul Frog at the end of the cave to also get the Bubbul Gem, which you can trade for a variety of rewards.

As always, we’ll update this guide as soon as we locate the Climber’s Bandana and Climbing Boots. In the meantime, be sure you check out our Zelda page for all the latest news and guides.

All new enemies in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | How to access sky islands in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | Do weapons still break in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? | What is Ascend in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? | Where to pre-order The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | Are there Shrines in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom