Best Weapons in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: Master Sword, Construct bows & more

Weapons are vital in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and can often be the difference between Link falling in combat or becoming the legendary Hero of Hyrule. So, here are the best weapons for both the early game and late game in Tears of the Kingdom.

There are so many weapons to choose from in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and the opportunity to Fuse items together only expands the possibilities. So, naturally finding the best weapon for Link can be extremely challenging, especially when you just get into the game.

Article continues after ad

With that in mind, here are the best early-game and late-game weapons in Tears of the Kingdom you just have to try out.

The best early-game weapons in Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo Whether you’re looking for a hammer, sword, or bow, there’s a weapon for you.

Early-game weapons are nowhere near the strongest tools to use in Tears of the Kingdom, but Link’s got to start somewhere, and these are much easier to get than late-game weapons. Here are the best early-game weapons in Tears of the Kingdom.

Rock Hammer

Base Attack Power: Base + 1

Base + 1 Abilities: Destorys boulders.

The Rock Hammer isn’t necessarily a powerful weapon, usually doing around 6 damage depending on the weapon you Fuse it to, but it has more powers than just attacking. This weapon can destroy boulders, which could help you get to some secrets, or allow you to solve a puzzle. It’s vital to have one in your inventory, just in case.

Article continues after ad

Construct Bows

Base Attack Power: 5

5 Abilities: Fire resistant.

The Construct Bow is much more durable than other ranged weapons and is ideal for early-game exploration and combat. They inflict more damage on enemies and are fire-resistant, making them a great ranged weapon until you can find something later on in the game.

Zonaite Longsword

Nintendo Increase your attack power with this awesome longsword.

Base Attack Power: 8

8 Abilities: Resonates with attached Zonai devices to slightly increase its attack power.

The ability to increase your attack power when attaching Zonai devices affords you the freedom to create your own weapon without needing to worry about a lack of power. It’s strong, resourceful, and fiercely unique to the player, as long as they attach a good Zonai device to it.

Article continues after ad

Royal Claymore

Base Attack Power: 14

14 Abilities: Yields a powerful flurry rush during a perfect dodge.

Sure, the Royal Claymore isn’t as strong as the Bokoblin Arms but it’s still a fantastic weapon to get hold of in the early game, especially thanks to that improved Flurry Rush passive ability. Ultimately, the Royal Claymore is a reliable and relatively powerful weapon that’s perfect to get you through your Shrine exploration or your battles in the early game.

Bokoblin Arms

Base Attack Power: 20

20 Abilities: Easy to get hold of.

Bokoblin Arms are an interesting weapon to wield as they’re essentially a bony arm, but they’re powerful and have a high base damage for such an easy weapon. We don’t recommend fusing anything to the Bokoblin Arms due to their extremely low durability but, with its only gathering requirement being to kill a Bokoblin, it’s hard not to justify having at least one of these in your inventory.

Article continues after ad

The best late-game weapons in Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo The Master Sword is a classic for Link.

Late-game weapons must be powerful and have to enhance Link in the best way possible. So, here are the best late-game weapons to try out in Tears of the Kingdom:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Master Sword

Base Attack Power: N/a

N/a Abilities: Endless fusion.

No best weapons in Zelda’s list would be complete without the legendary Master Sword. After all, few can deny its unbridled power and the fact that wielding it just feels right. Add the fact that it has a repairing recharge time and endless fusing capabilities, and you’ve got one of the best weapons in Tears of the Kingdom.

Article continues after ad

Royal Guard’s Bow

Base Attack Power: 50

50 Abilities: High rate of fire and firepower but low durability.

Sure, the durability of the Royal Guard’s Bow is relatively low, but given the fact that you can repair weapons, it’s relatively easy to look past this slight setback. Especially when you’re looking at a base attack power of 50 and a fire rate that puts most other bows to shame. If you utilize the repair mechanic in Tears of the Kingdom, this becomes one of the best weapons out there.

Royal Guard’s Claymore

Nintendo The Royal Guard’s Claymore is a fantastic weapon to choose from.

Base Attack Power: 32

32 Abilities: Holds massive destructive power just before it breaks.

Working with a set of the Royal Guard’s Bow and Royal Guard’s Claymore is a risky job with its durability, but it comes with high rewards, particularly when using the Claymore. While it might not be as strong as the bow, the huge power it releases just before breaking is enough of a reason to keep this weapon in your inventory.

Article continues after ad

Savage Lynel Bow

Base Attack Power: 32

32 Abilities: tremendous stopping power, can pierce thick armor, and fires 3 arrows

The Savage Lynel bow has more abilities than most other weapons in Tears of the Kingdom and fires three arrows, which are undeniably better than one, so long as you have enough arrows in your inventory. It’s powerful, has good durability, and enough power to take down the strongest of enemies.

White-Maned Lynel Blade

Base Attack Power: + 44

+ 44 Abilities: Additional power

The White-Maned Lynel Blade is both one of the most powerful Lynel-fused tools and one of the most powerful weapons in Tears of the Kingdom. If you combine the White-Mane Lynel Saber Horn with the likes of the Royal Guard’s Claymore, you’ll be looking at incredible damage and the buffs of the Claymore on top. It’s a must-have for Link.

Article continues after ad

Those are the best weapons for Link in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. While looking for your next tool or quest, take a look at some of our other Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides and content:

Sky Islands map in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | All Geoglyph locations | Do weapons still break in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? | All Great Fairy Fountain locations | All Skyview Tower locations | How to get Zelda’s Golden Horse | Best place to farm Zonaite | How to increase your inventory slots in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | Bubbal Gem locations | Bargainer Statue locations | How to get Phantom Armor set | Where to get the Steering Wheel | How to respec Heart Containers and Stamina Vessels in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | How to get Autobuild | How to get Hylian Shield