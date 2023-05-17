Best ways to find & make Rupees in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Rupees are the best way to buy new items and collectibles in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. However, they can be hard to find and make early on. Here is our guide for the best ways to increase your Rupee savings in Tears of the Kingdom.

When it comes to buying new gear, upgrading previous armor, or simply buying ingredients to whip up some cool food in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, amassing a large collection of Rupees, the game’s currency, is an important factor in being able to get the most out of your experience.

While old-school Zelda games typically put a limit to the number of Rupees you could hold, Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom removed this feature. Now, the sky really is the limit when it comes to the amount of Rupees you can have.

However, finding and earning money can be a difficult thing, especially early on in the game. As a result, we’ve put together a guide on how best to earn Rupees throughout the game and allow you to buy all the gear, food and collectibles you want.

Here is everything you need to know about finding and earning Rupees in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Contents

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Rupee currency explained.

First things first, figuring out how Rupees work and what they are worth is an important starting point, especially for any new Zelda fans. When across Hyrule and the Sky above, you’ll likely find Rupees of different colors and amounts.

Within Tears of the Kingdom, here are all the different Rupees included and how much they are worth.

Green Rupee: 1 Rupee

Blue Rupee: 5 Rupees

Red Rupee: 20 Rupees

Purple Rupee: 50 Rupees

Silver Rupee: 100 Rupees

Gold Rupee: 300 Rupees

Cooking and selling meals in Tears of the Kingdom

In terms of ways to farm for Rupees, this method is probably the easiest way to make some quick money. The cooking mechanics in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom allow players to whip up many different types of meals.

Nintendo Cooking meals is a quick way to make Rupees in Tears of the Kingdom

Lots of which can be sold to merchants for a solid amount. In particular, feels that is filled with gourmet meat or other rare meat sell very well. This does mean players might need to do a bit of hunting before their cooking but the payoff is definitely worth it.

Shooting Blupees in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In both Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, players can come across little rabbit-like creatures called Blupees. While these creatures are easy to scare and disappear quickly, shooting them with arrows or bombs always drops some extra Rupees.

What’s more, they appear quite often in Tears of the Kingdom, particularly when traversing through caves and wells. This method is a great way to make some Rupees without going out of your way and simply exploring as you want.

Selling spare Gemstones in Tears of the Kingdom

Link can collect and find a whole range of items throughout his journey. Some of these items can sell for quite a large amount, namely all the different types of Gemstones Link can find and mine for.

Nintendo Gems can sell for a large amount in Tears of the Kingdom

In the game, some of the rare Gemstones that can be found include Topaz, Amber, Ruby, Sapphire, and Diamond. While some of the gems are needed for quests or various other missions, oftentimes players will find more than what they need.

Selling these gems can be a great way to make a large amount of Rupees quickly.

Fixing and Holding up the Hudson signs in Tears of the Kingdom

This is probably the easiest way to make some quick cash in Tears of the Kingdom. Across Hyurle, players will come into contact with a man named Addison. He will be trying to place Hudson signs all over the world.

Nintendo Hudson signs can be found all throughout Hyrule

However, he needs Link’s help to get them standing upright so he can nail them down. Simply combine some structures together, place it next to the sign, and then tell Addison to let go. If the sign is still upright, Addison will reward Link with a Red Rupee, a meal, and a third item.

Given how many Hudson signs there are across Hyrule, this is an easy way to make some extra Rupees when traveling.

Completing side quests in Tears of the Kingdom

This goes without saying really but completing a large number of side-quests and optional missions throughout The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom often rewards Link with a fair amount of Rupees.

While some of these quests are larger in scale and more time-consuming, some can be quick straightforward forward and an easy way to make Rupees.

Fighting the Yiga clan in Tears of the Kingdom

The Yiga is a clan of warriors that pop up throughout Hyrule. Often times they are in disguise or will pretend to be in need of help. While fighting them can be frustrating and tiresome at times, when they are defeated they typically drop a good amount of Rupees for Link to collect.

Nintendo The Yiga drop plenty of Rupees when Link defeats them

This is yet again another easy way to get some Rupees while traveling. In particular, if Link comes across a cave or area that is filled with Yiga.

And that’s everything you need to know about finding and making Rupees in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more guides about the game, check out Dexerto’s coverage below.

