Bronya in Honkai Star Rail: Ascension and Trace level-up materials
Bronya is a 5-star Wind character in Honkai Star Rail belonging to the path of Harmony. She is one of the best units in the game and here are the Ascension and Trace level-up materials you need for the character.
Bronya is arguably the best Harmony character in all of Honkai Star Rail. She can enhance the DMG output of an ally, remove debuffs, and also increase the ATK and CRIT DMG of the entire party.
She is the complete package and is considered one of the must-have units in the game. However, she is only obtainable from the Standard Warp or if you lose a 50-50 in an Event Warp which means you need to get lucky.
In any case, if you do end up getting lucky then the Ascension and Trace level-up materials that you will need have been listed below.
Bronya Ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail
Bronya in Honkai Star Rail requires Silvermane Badge, Silvermane Insignia, Silvermane Medal, and Storm Eye. Amongst these, Silvermane Badge and its consecutive upgrades can be obtained from the Simulated Universe.
Storm Eye can be farmed from the boss Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Gust.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
The materials that you will require for every level to ascend Bronya in Honkai Star Rail are as follows:
|Level
|Ascension Materials
|Credits
|Ascension Rewards
|20
|Silvermane Badge x5
|4000
|1 x Star Rail Pass
|30
|Silvermane Badge x10
|8000
|40
|Silvermane Insignia x6, Storm Eye x3
|16000
|1 x Star Rail Pass
|50
|Silvermane Insignia x9, Storm Eye x7
|40000
|60
|Silvermane Medal x6, Storm Eye x20
|80000
|1 x Star Rail Pass
|70
|Silvermane Medal x9, Storm Eye 35
|160000
The total number of materials you need to ascend Bronya in Honkai Star Rail are as follows:
- Silvermane Badge x15
- Silvermane Insignia x15
- Silvermane Medal x15
- Storm Eye x65
Bronya Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail
The Trace level-up materials for Bronya in Honkai Star Rail are provided below:
- Harmonic Tune x18
- Ancestral Hymn x69
- Stellaris Symphony x139
- Silvermane Badge x42
- Silvermane Insignia x56
- Silvermane Medal x58
- Guardian’s Lament x12
- Tracks of Destiny x11
This concludes our guide for Bronya Ascension and Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.
Games like Honkai Star Rail | All Honkai Star Rail Ministry of Education Quiz answers | Divination Commission Chest locations | What is DoT in Honkai Star Rail? | What is the current banner & who will be next? | Where to find all Fire Trailblazer Eidolons | What does Speed do in Honkai Star Rail? | What is Break Effect | Best Honkai Star Rail team comps | Honkai Star Rail redeem codes | Honkai Star Rail tier list | Honkai Star Rail voice actors | How to unlock Stagnant Shadows | How to increase your world’s Equilibrium Level