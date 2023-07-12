Bronya in Honkai Star Rail: Ascension and Trace level-up materials

Bronya is a 5-star Wind character in Honkai Star Rail belonging to the path of Harmony. She is one of the best units in the game and here are the Ascension and Trace level-up materials you need for the character.

Bronya is arguably the best Harmony character in all of Honkai Star Rail. She can enhance the DMG output of an ally, remove debuffs, and also increase the ATK and CRIT DMG of the entire party.

She is the complete package and is considered one of the must-have units in the game. However, she is only obtainable from the Standard Warp or if you lose a 50-50 in an Event Warp which means you need to get lucky.

In any case, if you do end up getting lucky then the Ascension and Trace level-up materials that you will need have been listed below.

Bronya Ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Bronya’s Ascension materials are easily available in this game

Bronya in Honkai Star Rail requires Silvermane Badge, Silvermane Insignia, Silvermane Medal, and Storm Eye. Amongst these, Silvermane Badge and its consecutive upgrades can be obtained from the Simulated Universe.

Storm Eye can be farmed from the boss Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Gust.

The materials that you will require for every level to ascend Bronya in Honkai Star Rail are as follows:

Level Ascension Materials Credits Ascension Rewards 20 Silvermane Badge x5 4000 1 x Star Rail Pass 30 Silvermane Badge x10 8000 40 Silvermane Insignia x6, Storm Eye x3 16000 1 x Star Rail Pass 50 Silvermane Insignia x9, Storm Eye x7 40000 60 Silvermane Medal x6, Storm Eye x20 80000 1 x Star Rail Pass 70 Silvermane Medal x9, Storm Eye 35 160000

The total number of materials you need to ascend Bronya in Honkai Star Rail are as follows:

Silvermane Badge x15

Silvermane Insignia x15

Silvermane Medal x15

Storm Eye x65

Bronya Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse List of all the Trace level-up materials for Bronya in Honkai Star Rail

The Trace level-up materials for Bronya in Honkai Star Rail are provided below:

Harmonic Tune x18

Ancestral Hymn x69

Stellaris Symphony x139

Silvermane Badge x42

Silvermane Insignia x56

Silvermane Medal x58

Guardian’s Lament x12

Tracks of Destiny x11

This concludes our guide for Bronya Ascension and Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

