Honkai Star Rail Jade: Ascension and Trace level-up materials

Are you looking to pre-farm for Jade who is set for release in Honkai Star Rail Version 2.3? Here are all the Ascension and Trace level-up materials you need to collect beforehand.

Jade is a 5-star Quantum Erudition unit in Honkai Star Rail. HoYoverse confirmed her release for Version update 2.3, and leakers have started to provide information about her kit, animations, and Ascension materials.

Jade has made a brief appearance in Honkai Star Rail Penacony’s story quest, but fans are head over heels for her design. Naturally, these fans also want to save for Jade from early on to ensure her viability for end-game content on release.

Article continues after ad

If you are one of those players, we have got you covered. Here is what we know so far about the Ascension materials for Jade in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: Some of the materials are unavailable in the game right now. We will update their locations once they become available in the future.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Honkai Star Rail Jade Ascension materials

Jade in Honkai Star Rail needs Dream Collection Component, Dream Flow Valve, Dream Flamer, and Dream Making Engine. The exact number of materials you need across every level is as follows:

Ascension Level Credits Materials Rewards 1 (20 to 30) 4000 Dream Collection Component x5 1 x Star Rail Pass 2 (30 to 40) 8000 Dream Collection Component x10 3 (40 to 50) 16000 Dream Flow Valve x6 Dream Flamer x3 1 x Star Rail Pass 4 (50to 60) 40000 Dream Flow Valve x9 Dream Flamer x7 5 (60 to 70) 80000 Dream Making Engine x6 Dream Flamer x20 1 x Star Rail Pass 6 (70 to 80) 160000 Dream Making Engine x9 Dream Flamer x35

The total number of materials you need is as follows:

Dream Collection Component x15

Dream Flow Valve x15

Dream Making Engine x15

Dream Flamer x65

Where to farm Jade Ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail

Dream Collection Component and its upgrades

HoYoverse Dream Collection Component is a key item for Jade

Dream Collection Component and its upgrades are dropped by an enemy called Dreamjolt Troupe. You can locate this enemy from Material Synthesis. Open the Material Synthesis tab, navigate to the material, and click on it.

Article continues after ad

This will open up a menu with Dreamjolt Troupe being the first option. Click on it and the game will navigate you to the respective locations. You can also farm this material from Daily Assignments and by completing Golden Calyx runs.

Dream Flamer

HoYoverse Dream Flamer can be farmed from a boss in Penacony

This item is dropped by Stagnant Shadow Dream’s Edge which can be found in Dream’s Edge in Penacony.

Honkai Star Rail Jade Trace level-up materials

You will need Dream Collection Component, Dream Flow Valve, Dream Making Engine, Rough Sketch, Dynamic Outlining, Exquisite Colored Draft, Unknown Boss Material, and Tracks of Destiny. The total number of materials you need is as follows:

Article continues after ad

Dream Collection Component x41

Dream Flow Valve x56

Dream Making Engine x58

Rought Sketch x18

Dynamic Outlining x69

Exquisite Colored Draft x139

Unknown Boss Material x12

Tracks of Destiny x8

Where to farm Jade Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail

Tracks of Destiny

HoYoverse Tracks of Destiny is a rare item in Honkai Star Rail

Tracks of Destiny is a rare material that cannot be farmed in Honkai Star Rail. The only way to get this material is through the Battle Pass, event rewards, Simulated Universe rewards, Embers Exchange, and Starlight Exchange.

Article continues after ad

Undying Embers and Undying Starlight are obtained through banner pulls in Honkai Star Rail.

Is Honkai Star Rail free to play? | Is Honkai Star Rail open world? | Is Honkai Star Rail coming to Nintendo Switch? | Honkai Stair Rail PC and mobile requirements | All Honkai Star Rail Ice characters