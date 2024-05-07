GamingHonkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail Jade: Ascension and Trace level-up materials

Rishov Mukherjee
A screenshot from the game Honkai Star Rail

Are you looking to pre-farm for Jade who is set for release in Honkai Star Rail Version 2.3? Here are all the Ascension and Trace level-up materials you need to collect beforehand.

Jade is a 5-star Quantum Erudition unit in Honkai Star Rail. HoYoverse confirmed her release for Version update 2.3, and leakers have started to provide information about her kit, animations, and Ascension materials.

Jade has made a brief appearance in Honkai Star Rail Penacony’s story quest, but fans are head over heels for her design. Naturally, these fans also want to save for Jade from early on to ensure her viability for end-game content on release.

If you are one of those players, we have got you covered. Here is what we know so far about the Ascension materials for Jade in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: Some of the materials are unavailable in the game right now. We will update their locations once they become available in the future.

Contents

Honkai Star Rail Jade Ascension materials

Jade in Honkai Star Rail needs Dream Collection Component, Dream Flow Valve, Dream Flamer, and Dream Making Engine. The exact number of materials you need across every level is as follows:

Ascension LevelCreditsMaterialsRewards
1 (20 to 30)4000Dream Collection Component x51 x Star Rail Pass
2 (30 to 40)8000Dream Collection Component x10
3 (40 to 50)16000Dream Flow Valve x6Dream Flamer x31 x Star Rail Pass
4 (50to 60)40000Dream Flow Valve x9Dream Flamer x7
5 (60 to 70)80000Dream Making Engine x6Dream Flamer x201 x Star Rail Pass
6 (70 to 80)160000Dream Making Engine x9Dream Flamer x35

The total number of materials you need is as follows:

  • Dream Collection Component x15
  • Dream Flow Valve x15
  • Dream Making Engine x15
  • Dream Flamer x65

Where to farm Jade Ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail

Dream Collection Component and its upgrades

Dream Collection Component is a key item for Jade
Dream Collection Component is a key item for Jade

Dream Collection Component and its upgrades are dropped by an enemy called Dreamjolt Troupe. You can locate this enemy from Material Synthesis. Open the Material Synthesis tab, navigate to the material, and click on it.

This will open up a menu with Dreamjolt Troupe being the first option. Click on it and the game will navigate you to the respective locations. You can also farm this material from Daily Assignments and by completing Golden Calyx runs.

Dream Flamer

A screenshot from the game Honkai Star RailHoYoverse
Dream Flamer can be farmed from a boss in Penacony

This item is dropped by Stagnant Shadow Dream’s Edge which can be found in Dream’s Edge in Penacony.

Honkai Star Rail Jade Trace level-up materials

You will need Dream Collection Component, Dream Flow Valve, Dream Making Engine, Rough Sketch, Dynamic Outlining, Exquisite Colored Draft, Unknown Boss Material, and Tracks of Destiny. The total number of materials you need is as follows:

  • Dream Collection Component x41
  • Dream Flow Valve x56
  • Dream Making Engine x58
  • Rought Sketch x18
  • Dynamic Outlining x69
  • Exquisite Colored Draft x139
  • Unknown Boss Material x12
  • Tracks of Destiny x8

Where to farm Jade Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail

Tracks of Destiny

A screenshot from the game Honkai Star RailHoYoverse
Tracks of Destiny is a rare item in Honkai Star Rail

Tracks of Destiny is a rare material that cannot be farmed in Honkai Star Rail. The only way to get this material is through the Battle Pass, event rewards, Simulated Universe rewards, Embers Exchange, and Starlight Exchange.

Undying Embers and Undying Starlight are obtained through banner pulls in Honkai Star Rail.

