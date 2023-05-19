All Honkai Star Rail Ministry of Education Quiz answers

Honkai: Star Rails Ministry of Education Quiz is a challenging quest for many to complete. So, here is all the Honkai Star Rail quiz answers to ensure you’re at the top of the class.

Honkai: Star Rail is an extremely popular game filled with exciting locations, fantastic characters, and plenty of quests to complete, whether they’re longer-form or daily.

One daily quest is undeniably among the hardest to complete, not necessarily due to having to find anything tricky, but because of its pretty tricky questions.

So, with that in mind, here are all the Ministry of Educations Quiz questions and answers to ensure you’re not stuck on a problem again.

How to unlock the Ministry of Education Quiz in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Some of these questions are pretty tricky so be sure to answer carefully.

To get access to the quest you’ll need to be Trailblaze level 13 or higher. Then you’ll need to complete the mission ‘Long Wait for the Blade’s Edge.

Once you’ve done this, head into your daily missions and look for On the Doorsteps of Science, which should be highlighted in green. Follow the quest and you’ll soon begin the rather tricky quiz.

All Ministry of Education Quiz questions and answers

The questions for the Ministry of Educations Quiz can be a little tricky. So here are all the questions and answers to ensure you get it right every time.

Question Answer Which are there more of Prime Numbers or Natural Numbers? Both are the same The Limesteins have a large parking lot filled with 42 cars. One day, a thief stole wheels from several cars. Now, several cars have only three wheels left. While appraising damages, the insurer bent down and counted a total of 154 wheels across the lot. How many cars had their wheels stolen? 14 58 is First Snow, and First Snow is 0. 39 is Summershade Bamboo, and Summershade Bamboo is 14. 99 is Ball Peony, and Ball Peony is 8. 27 is Sunflower, and Sunflower is 4. How much do First Snow, Summershade Bamboo, Ball Peony, and Sunflower added together make? 162 The Belobog Academy has discovered a new, invasive species of algae that can double itself in just one day, and in 30 days fills a whole reservoir – contaminating the water supply. How many days would it take for the algae to fill half the reservoir? 29 days Hook is playing a game called “Guess the Flower Color” with her friends… Despite Hook’s best and fairest intentions, only one person in this game will be able to guess what color the flower they have on their head is. Who is that person? Julian 1453 = 0 | 1915 = 1 | 2409 = 2 | 6010 = 3 | 9981 = 4 | 8848 = ? 6 I heard that there’s an ancient treasure buried in an inconspicuous corner of the snow plains. Sampo the explorer — Tall, Blue, and Handsome — found the treasure after quite an adventure, and before them, they found two talking gates: One gold, one silver… …Which door should Sampo — Tall, Blue, and Handsome — open? Open the gold gate Howard, Philip, and Joyce: Among them is a good man, a bad man, and a liar. The good man only tells the truth; the bad man only lies; and the liar… Well, he would say anything – sometimes the truth, and sometimes lies. One day, Joyce said: “Philip is either the good man or the bad man.” Then, Phillip said: “Either Howard or Joyce is the good man.” Which of these three is the liar? Philip The Limesteins wheel thief was apprehended, with the guards taking in three suspects: Jack, Chris, and Eric. The three argued, with Jack blurting “Chris is the one who stole the wheels!” The quick-witted Gepard quickly found the culprit. To test his aide, Gepard said cryptically without revealing the thief: “How strange. Of the three, only the thief did not lie.” Who was the thief? Eric

Those are all the current Honkai Star Rail quiz answers for the Ministry of Education quest. When more are released we will be updating this article so be sure to check back soon. In the meantime, take a look at some of our other Honkai Star Rail guides and content:

