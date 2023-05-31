Honkai Star Rail Divination Commission Chest locations

Divination Commission Chests can be tricky to find in Honkai Star Rail, so here’s the location of every single one.

Honaki Star Rail’s overworld is brimming with secrets and lootable items, with Treasure Chests being amongst the most prized. Not only do they reward Trailblazers with character experience, but they’re also filled with Stellar Jade – which can be used on the game’s current banner.

Divination Commission Chests are located within the Divination Commission of The Xianzhou Luofu. However, finding all of them can be rather tricky, especially if you don’t even know where to begin looking. Fortunately, our Divination Commission Chests location guide will show you where to find all of them.

All Divination Commission Chest locations

HoYoverse

There are a total of 11 Divination Commission Chest locations on the Xianzhou Luofu, so you’ll need to follow our map guide below to locate them all.

Chest one: Warp to the Space Anchor in the south and head north to and take the second corridor on the left.

Warp to the Space Anchor in the south and head north to and take the second corridor on the left. Chest two: Head north from the southern Space Anchor and enter the next room and enter the corridor on your right.

Head north from the southern Space Anchor and enter the next room and enter the corridor on your right. Chest three: Take the stairs on your left and grab the Warp Trotter by the tail.

Take the stairs on your left and grab the Warp Trotter by the tail. Chest four: Enter the room on the left, where the Warp Trotter was, and head over to the boxes to find the Chest.

Enter the room on the left, where the Warp Trotter was, and head over to the boxes to find the Chest. Chest five: Leave the room by taking the north exit and turn left to find the chest at the back of the room.

HoYoverse

Chest six: Enter the central room and head through the door on the north. The Chest can be found on the left, opposite the Cycrane.

Enter the central room and head through the door on the north. The Chest can be found on the left, opposite the Cycrane. Chest seven: Head over to the eastern Space Anchor and you find the Chest to the right of the second set of stairs.

Head over to the eastern Space Anchor and you find the Chest to the right of the second set of stairs. Chest eight: Head back to the eastern Space Anchor and take the path directly north. The Chest will be on the left.

Head back to the eastern Space Anchor and take the path directly north. The Chest will be on the left. Chest nine: Head up the stairs and head over to the left side of the central platform before the teleportation device to find the chest.

Head up the stairs and head over to the left side of the central platform before the teleportation device to find the chest. Chest ten: This chest is found on the right side of the room.

This chest is found on the right side of the room. Chest eleven: The final Divination Commission Chest is found by the stairs.

So, there you have it, every Divination Commission Chest location in Honkai Star Rail. Make sure you check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and guides.

