Honkai Star Rail 1.4 update: Leaks, banners, more

Honkai Star Rail 1.4 leaks have revealed new details on upcoming character banners, so here’s everything we know about the update so far.

While the Honkai Star Rail 1.3 livestream has only just announced details for Fu Xuan, Imbibitor Lunae, and Lynx – that hasn’t stopped leakers from uncovering 1.4 leaks. This future update may be a while away, but we already have a number of exciting details about the game’s upcoming banner characters.

So, if you’re wondering whether you should save your precious Stellar Jade or just wish to know who could be released in the future, then our handy Honkai Star Rail 1.4 hub has you covered.

Is there a Honkai Star Rail 1.4 release date?

No, HoYoverse has yet to reveal an official 1.4 release date. However, it’s speculated that we could see the 1.4 update released in October. As always, we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as the developers reveal further details.

Honkai Star Rail 1.4 banners

HoYoverse Topaz is one of the new characters that could be coming in the 1.4 update.

HoYoverse has revealed drip marketing for both Jingliu and Topaz, which heavily suggest these characters will release in 1.4. Mai, a renowned Honkai Star Rail leaker has also claimed that both units will be released during the upcoming patch.

This also lines up with the recent 1.3 livestream, as Imbibitor Lunae, Fu Xuan, and Lynx are the next units to make their debut.

While not much is officially known about Jingliu and Topaz, we do have some information thanks to early leaks. Current Honkai Star Rail leaks suggest that Jingliu is a five-star Ice element character, that is part of the Destruction Path.

This means she will likely excel at unleashing devastating AoE attacks that hit multiple targets. Jingliu was also the sword master of the Xianzhou Luofu, as well as Jing Yuan’s master.

Meanwhile, Topaz is rumored to be a 5-star Fire character, who is a member of The Hunt Path. Her leaked skills also suggest that she is a powerful summoner, who can call upon her trusty pet Warp Trotter to help her in combat.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we know so far about the Honkai Star Rail 1.4 update. Make sure you check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and updates.

