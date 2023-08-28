Honkai Star Rail Topaz: Ascension and Trace level-up materials
Topaz, also known as Topaz and Numby is a 5-star Fire Hunt unit in Honkai Star Rail. She is releasing in version 1.4 and here are the ascension and trace materials for the character.
Topaz is a very interesting unit in Honkai Star Rail. She has a Trotter named Numby and her attacks and animations are surrounding this creature.
Apart from that she is a Hunt unit which means that her single-target DPS will surprise the likes of Seele in the game. Therefore, she will be a worthwhile unit in the game regardless of the situation.
The ascension and trace materials for Topaz have been presented in the following sections.
Topaz ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail
The ascension materials are not official and they have been leaked by the community. The materials you will require are Silverman Badge, Silvermane Insignia, Silvermane Medal, and Searing Steel Blade. Among these, Silvermane Badge and its upgrades can be farmed from basic enemies.
Searing Steel Blade is a brand new boss and will be available in version 1.4. Thus, the materials you require for every level are provided below:
|Level
|Credits
|Ascension Materials
|Ascension Rewards
|20
|4000
|Silvermane Badge x5
|1 x Star Rail Pass
|30
|8000
|Silvermane Badge x15
|40
|16000
|Silvermane Insignia x6, Searing Steel Blade x3
|1 x Star Rail Pass
|50
|40000
|Silvermane Insignia x9, Searing Steel Blade x7
|60
|80000
|Silvermane Medal x5, Searing Steel Blade x20
|1 x Star Rail Pass
|70
|160000
|Silvermane Medal x8, Searing Steel Blade x35
Thus the total number of materials you need are:
- Silvermane Badge x20
- Silvermane Insignia x15
- Silvermane Medal x13
- Searing Steel Blade x65
Topaz Trace materials in Honkai Star Rail
The trace materials you need for Topaz are as follows:
- Arrow of the Beasthunter x18
- Arrow of the Demon Slayer x69
- Arrow of the Starchaser x139
- Silvermane Badge x41
- Silvermane Insignia x56
- Silvermane Medal x58
- Regret of Infinite Ochema x12
- Tracks of Destiny x8
This concludes our guide for Topaz’s ascension and trace materials. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.