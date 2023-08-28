Honkai Star Rail Topaz: Ascension and Trace level-up materials

Topaz, also known as Topaz and Numby is a 5-star Fire Hunt unit in Honkai Star Rail. She is releasing in version 1.4 and here are the ascension and trace materials for the character.

Topaz is a very interesting unit in Honkai Star Rail. She has a Trotter named Numby and her attacks and animations are surrounding this creature.

Apart from that she is a Hunt unit which means that her single-target DPS will surprise the likes of Seele in the game. Therefore, she will be a worthwhile unit in the game regardless of the situation.

The ascension and trace materials for Topaz have been presented in the following sections.

Topaz ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Topaz will be a Fire Hunt unit in the game

The ascension materials are not official and they have been leaked by the community. The materials you will require are Silverman Badge, Silvermane Insignia, Silvermane Medal, and Searing Steel Blade. Among these, Silvermane Badge and its upgrades can be farmed from basic enemies.

Searing Steel Blade is a brand new boss and will be available in version 1.4. Thus, the materials you require for every level are provided below:

Level Credits Ascension Materials Ascension Rewards 20 4000 Silvermane Badge x5 1 x Star Rail Pass 30 8000 Silvermane Badge x15 40 16000 Silvermane Insignia x6, Searing Steel Blade x3 1 x Star Rail Pass 50 40000 Silvermane Insignia x9, Searing Steel Blade x7 60 80000 Silvermane Medal x5, Searing Steel Blade x20 1 x Star Rail Pass 70 160000 Silvermane Medal x8, Searing Steel Blade x35

Thus the total number of materials you need are:

Silvermane Badge x20

Silvermane Insignia x15

Silvermane Medal x13

Searing Steel Blade x65

Topaz Trace materials in Honkai Star Rail

The trace materials you need for Topaz are as follows:

Arrow of the Beasthunter x18

Arrow of the Demon Slayer x69

Arrow of the Starchaser x139

Silvermane Badge x41

Silvermane Insignia x56

Silvermane Medal x58

Regret of Infinite Ochema x12

Tracks of Destiny x8

This concludes our guide for Topaz’s ascension and trace materials. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.