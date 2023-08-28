GamingHonkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail Topaz: Ascension and Trace level-up materials

A screenshot from the Honkai Star RailHoYoverse

Topaz, also known as Topaz and Numby is a 5-star Fire Hunt unit in Honkai Star Rail. She is releasing in version 1.4 and here are the ascension and trace materials for the character.

Topaz is a very interesting unit in Honkai Star Rail. She has a Trotter named Numby and her attacks and animations are surrounding this creature.

Apart from that she is a Hunt unit which means that her single-target DPS will surprise the likes of Seele in the game. Therefore, she will be a worthwhile unit in the game regardless of the situation.

The ascension and trace materials for Topaz have been presented in the following sections.

Topaz ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail

A screenshot of Topaz in Honkai Star RailHoYoverse
Topaz will be a Fire Hunt unit in the game

The ascension materials are not official and they have been leaked by the community. The materials you will require are Silverman Badge, Silvermane Insignia, Silvermane Medal, and Searing Steel Blade. Among these, Silvermane Badge and its upgrades can be farmed from basic enemies.

Searing Steel Blade is a brand new boss and will be available in version 1.4. Thus, the materials you require for every level are provided below:

LevelCreditsAscension MaterialsAscension Rewards
204000Silvermane Badge x51 x Star Rail Pass
308000Silvermane Badge x15
4016000Silvermane Insignia x6, Searing Steel Blade x31 x Star Rail Pass
5040000Silvermane Insignia x9, Searing Steel Blade x7
6080000Silvermane Medal x5, Searing Steel Blade x201 x Star Rail Pass
70160000Silvermane Medal x8, Searing Steel Blade x35

Thus the total number of materials you need are:

  • Silvermane Badge x20
  • Silvermane Insignia x15
  • Silvermane Medal x13
  • Searing Steel Blade x65

Topaz Trace materials in Honkai Star Rail

The trace materials you need for Topaz are as follows:

  • Arrow of the Beasthunter x18
  • Arrow of the Demon Slayer x69
  • Arrow of the Starchaser x139
  • Silvermane Badge x41
  • Silvermane Insignia x56
  • Silvermane Medal x58
  • Regret of Infinite Ochema x12
  • Tracks of Destiny x8

This concludes our guide for Topaz’s ascension and trace materials. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

