Enkanomiya is the latest location to be added to Genshin Impact in the 2.4 update, but you’ll need to meet these requirements before you can unlock this mysterious place.

Genshin Impact’s 2.4 update has added the Enkanomiya location to Inazuma, giving travelers the chance to delve deeper into the region’s many mysteries. Not only is this ancient underwater civilization home to new enemies like the Bathysmal Vishaps and Abyss Lector, but it also houses many unique puzzles that must be solved.

However, before travelers can enter Enkanomiya, they will need to meet a number of requirements in Genshin Impact. Whether you’re aiming to delve into the depths of the game’s new underwater location or just wish to begin working your way towards Enkanoimya, then we have you covered.

Advertisement

How to unlock Enkanomiya in Genshin Impact

How to unlock Enkanomiya in Genshin Impact

In order to unlock Enkanomiya in Genshin Impact, you’ll first need to ensure you meet the following requirements:

Reach Adventure Rank 30 or above.

Complete the Archon Quest “Chapter II: Act III – Omnipresence Over Mortals”.

Complete the World Quests “The Still Water’s Flow” and “The Moon-Bathed Deep”.

Once you have completed the following questlines, you’ll be able to begin the Enkanomiya quest and enter the ancient civilization. Unlike the other islands in Inazuma, Enkanomiya lies deep beneath the ocean.

Read More: Genshin Impact leak reveals Yae Miko weapon and abilities

It’s said that the Watatsumi’s ancestors once lived there, but all that remains are relics and old structures. Interestingly, Enkanomiya also doesn’t feature a day and night cycle. Instead, travelers will need to use the Dainichi Mikoshi – an artificial sun developed by the ancient civilization.

Advertisement

So, there you have it, everything you need to unlock Enkanomiya in Genshin Impact. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.

Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks | Best Genshin Impact characters | Best Shenhe build | Best Yun Jin build | Raiden Shogun banner rerun | Hu Tao Build | Ayaka build | Baal build | Eula build | Ganyu build | Klee build | Kokomi build | Yoimiya build | How to link your Genshin accounts | Best 4-star characters | How to find hidden treasure chests | How to get more Primogems and Wishes | What is Pity? | How to set up 2FA | Best free to play weapons