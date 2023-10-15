Chiori in Genshin Impact: Leaks, element, & more

Chiori is an upcoming character in Genshin Impact, and here is everything we know about her so far.

Frequently, Genshin Impact leakers reveal characters way before the game adds them to its growing roster. The leaks not only include 4-star and 5-star options but also upcoming bosses and signature weapons.

Now, a Genshin Impact leaker has revealed that Chiori is an upcoming 5-star Geo character. Keep reading for more information.

Contents

Who is Chiori in Genshin Impact?

HoYoverse

Little background information is known about Chiori, except Kirara briefly mentions her. Kirara said that she hails from Inazuma but runs Chioriya Boutique in Fontaine.

Chiori element in Genshin Impact

A recent Genshin Impact leak on Reddit revealed that Chiori will be a 5-star Geo character. However, that was all it informed players.

Many users have been anticipating another Geo character, considering Yun Jin was the last to be added in January 2022.

We currently do not know the official release date for Chiori. However, she is expected to arrive in the Version 4.5 update, which will likely launch in March 2024.

Chiori abilities in Genshin Impact

No information about Chiori’s abilities is known at the time of writing. We will update this article once we learn more.

Chiori Constellations in Genshin Impact

Likewise, leaked details about Chiori’s Constellations have not surfaced anywhere.

That’s everything you need to know about Chiori in Genshin Impact. In the meantime, check out more coverage of the game below:

