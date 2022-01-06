Genshin Impact leak reveals Raiden Shogun weekly boss fight ahead of 2.5 update

A new Genshin Impact leak has revealed gameplay of the upcoming Raiden Shogun weekly boss fight, giving players a sneak peek at her new look and abilities.

There have been rumors that Genshin Impact’s Raiden Shogun will return as a weekly boss fight in the game’s 2.5 update, but a new gameplay leak has seemingly confirmed this. Raiden Shogun was originally released as part of the 2.1 update, and since then, the Inazuma Electro Archon has proven incredibly popular amongst players.

While travelers are currently busy enjoying the 2.4 update, the 2.5 beta has led to some rather exciting news. Aside from the various Yae Miko leaks and rumblings of a Raiden Shogun banner rerun, a number of Genshin Impact leakers have uncovered gameplay of a new boss fight with the Electro Archon.

Advertisement

New Raiden Shogun weekly boss fight gameplay

While players have famously been able to duel Raiden Shogun during The Omnipresent God Archon quest, Ei has yet to receive her very own weekly boss fight. However, according to renowned Genshin Impact leaker, @Ubatcha1, this will change in 2.5.

Read More: All Key Sigil locations in Genshin Impact

In fact, it’s rumored that both Ayato and Yae will utilize Raiden Shogun’s item drops. While the latter is mere speculation, a new leak from Genshin Mains has now seemingly showcased how Raiden Shogun will perform during the new weekly boss fight.

#Raiden boss time pic.twitter.com/dL7gcTEirS — Genshin Mains – Your Guide to Teyvat (@genshinmains) January 6, 2022

The footage is only 18-seconds long, but it does give us a decent look at how the Electro Archon will utilize her abilities in combat. Unlike her previous encounter, Raiden Shogun can be seen floating above the ground in a mechanical suit, which she uses to wield her Musou no Hitotachi.

Advertisement

At one point, Ei even uses her Eye of Stormy Judgment to unleash a gigantic katana, slicing through everything on the screen. After a brief pause, a crack appears on the screen and Zhongli’s health bar is cut down to zero. Ei then carefully sheathes and unsheathes her katana before sending out a huge Electro attack.

Of course, like all Genshin Impact leaks, this footage should be taken with a grain of salt. After all, miHoYo could change her moveset before her official release.

So, there you have it, everything we know about the Raiden Shogun boss fight. In the meantime, make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news, guides, and game updates.

Advertisement

For tips and tricks, take a look at all of our Genshin Impact guides:

Kuki Shinobu leaks | Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks | Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks | Best Genshin Impact characters | Best Shenhe build | Best Yun Jin build | Arataki Itto details | Gorou details | Hu Tao Build | Ayaka build | Baal build | Eula build | Ganyu build | Klee build |Kokomi build | Yoimiya build |How to link your Genshin accounts | Best 4-star characters | How to find hidden treasure chests | How to get more Primogems and Wishes | What is Pity? | How to set up 2FA | Best free to play weapons