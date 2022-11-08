Genshin Impact leak reveals Wanderer gameplay ahead of official release

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at [email protected]

A Genshin Impact Wanderer gameplay leak has surfaced online, giving Travelers an early look at how he will function in-game ahead of his launch.

The Wanderer is one of the most highly-anticipated Genshin Impact character launches – in fact, Travelers have been wanting to play as Scaramouche ever since he made his first appearance during the game’s main story.

However, HoYoverse recently revealed that Scaramouche will be coming to Genshin Impact as a playable character in the future. It’s currently rumored that the deadly Fatui Harbinger will release in 3.3, alongside the Anemo 4-star Faruzan.

While the developers have yet to officially reveal the Wanderer’s gameplay, that hasn’t stopped Genshin Impact leakers from releasing gameplay footage. So, if you’re wondering how the Wanderer performs in combat or just wish to see if he’s worth saving Primogems for, then be sure to get an early look right here.

Genshin Impact Wanderer gameplay leak

A Genshin Impact leaker has uploaded a video that shows how the Wanderer works alongside Faruzan, Eula, and Ayaka. During the clip, the player can be seen using his Elemental Skill to float through the air, dishing out huge amounts of AoE Anemo attack damage.

It’s important to note that even when the Wanderer takes damage, he remains airborne and can continue his relentless aerial bombardments. Another interesting feature here is Scaramouche can also move while attacking his enemies, which could prove useful for repositioning and avoiding damage.

Once all the Hilichurls have been knocked airborne with the Wanderer’s Elemental Burst, the leaker then briefly switches over to Faruzan. After using Faruzan’s Burst to reduce the Hilichurls’ Anemo resistance and boost the Anemo damage bonus, the player then switches back to Scara.

Ayaka’s Cryo damage is also effortlessly spread across the enemies, thanks to both the Wanderer and Faruzan’s Swirl. The leaked Wanderer gameplay certainly looks incredibly promising, but we’ll have to wait until his official release before we can see what he is truly capable of.

Until then, make sure to check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.

How to link your Genshin accounts | How to get free characters | Best 4-star characters | How to find hidden treasure chests | How to get more Primogems and Wishes | What is Pity? | How to set up 2FA | Best free to play weapons | Genshin Prime Gaming rewards | How to process ingredients | How to buy apples | Where to find carrots | Where to find Dandelion seeds | Genshin Impact pick rates