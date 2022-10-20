James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at [email protected]

If you’re wondering how many characters are in Genshin Impact, our handy article has you covered with the latest updates on every element in Teyvat so far, from Pyro to Anemo, and Dendro.

Genshin Impact is home to plenty of colorful characters that players can wish for, and every new version update brings even more to the world of Teyvat. Not only does each unit have its own lore, but they also have unique playstyles that separate them from other characters.

It’s because of this versatility that Travelers can build the best Genshin Impact team comps from a variety of units. However, now that the game is celebrating its two-year anniversary, you may be wondering how many characters are currently in Genshin Impact.

Fortunately, we have the answer to this question and have broken it down into the game’s Pyro, Electro, Hydro, Anemo, Geo, Cryo, and Dendro elemental categories.

How many characters are in Genshin Impact?

HoYoverse Genshin Impact is home to plenty of characters to choose from.

There are currently 57 playable characters in Genshin Impact. Phase 2 of the 3.1 update recently added Nilou, the game’s latest 5-star Hydro character. This means Travelers have plenty of choices when it comes to unlocking and building their perfect team.

Of course, like all gacha games, the characters you get will largely revolve around your luck on the current Genshin Impact banners. However, there are also a number of free characters that can be acquired without spending Primogems.

How many free characters are in Genshin Impact?

There are currently seven free characters that players can obtain in Genshin Impact without spending a thing. The game’s 4-star characters can also be purchased from Paimon’s Bargains, but you’ll need to wait until they enter the current rotation.

How many Pyro characters are in Genshin Impact?

HoYoverse Pyro characters add plenty of heat to any battle.

There are currently 10 Pyro characters in Genshin Impact, with the latest being the fireworks-loving girl, Yoimiya. Pyro’s Elemental Resonance increases ATK by 25% and reduces the effects of Cryo for 40% less time.

How many Electro characters are in Genshin Impact?

HoYoverse Superconduct teams are a great way to amplify our DPS.

Genshin Impact currently has 12 Electro characters for Travelers to unlock. Characters like Raiden Shogun and Cyno have proven to be top-tier picks in the game’s Spiral Abyss, so you can’t go wrong with this electrifying element.

Electro’s Elemental Resonances decrease the effects of Hydro for 40% less time. Meanwhile, Superconduct, Overloaded, and Electro-Charged has a 100% chance to generate an Electro Elemental Particle.

How many Hydro characters are in Genshin Impact?

HoYoverse Nilou is the latest Hydro Genshin Impact character.

There are nine Hydro characters in Genshin Impact, with Nilou being the latest entry in Phase 2 of the 3.1 update. Hydro characters are often renowned for their supportive nature, enhancing attacks and even keeping their team topped up with lifesaving heals.

Hydro’s Elemental Resonance sees users take a 40% reduction from the effects of Pyro and increases incoming healing by 30%.

How many Anemo characters are in Genshin Impact?

HoYoverse Anemo characters can greatly amplify your DPS.

With eight Anemo characters to choose from, Travelers are a little more limited when picking the perfect support character. However, this wind-based category is home to one of the best Genshin Impact characters in the game.

In fact, Kazuha continues to dominate the Genshin Impact pick rates leaderboard. To make matters even better, Anemo’s Elemental Resonance decreases Stamina Consumption by 15%, increases Movement SPD by 10%, and Shortens Skill CD by 5%.

How many Geo characters are in Genshin Impact?

HoYoverse Genshin Impact Geo characters are the game’s tank units.

Geo characters are the most robust and tanky units in the game and fortunately, there are eight of them to choose from. If you’re tired of taking damage to a particularly difficult enemy or simply wish to keep your team safe with damage-sponging shields, the Geo characters will enable you to do just that.

Geo’s Elemental Resonance increases shield strength by 15%. Additionally, characters protected by a shield will have the following special characteristics: DMG dealt increased by 15%, and dealing DMG to enemies will decrease their Geo resistance by 20% for 15 seconds.

How many Cryo characters are in Genshin Impact?

HoYoverse Cryo characters can freeze your enemies dead in their tracks.

There are currently 10 Cryo characters in Genshin Impact, with both Ganyu and Ayaka being among the strongest. Being able to freeze enemies in place and melt them with Pyro is incredibly satisfying, especially when you manage to eliminate a huge wave of foes.

Cryo’s Elemental Resonance sees units affected by Electro for 40% less time, while users have their crit rate increased against enemies that are Frozen or affected by Cryo by 15%.

How many Dendro characters are in Genshin Impact?

HoYoverse Nahida is the next Dendro character to be added to Genshin Impact.

As the newest Element to the game, Dendro only has three characters available to choose from. However, this number will grow further once Nahida is added to the game in the 3.2 update.

Dendro’s Elemental Resonance enables all nearby party members to gain increased Elemental Mastery after triggering various reactions.

So, there you have it, that’s how many characters are in Genshin Impact. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.

