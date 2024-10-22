Honkai Star Rail Fugue gameplay leaks stun fans with “beautiful” ability animations

Fugue is one of the most highly-anticipated character releases in Honkai Star Rail, and a new gameplay leak has just blown fans away.

Posting on the official Honkai Star Rail leaks Reddit page, one user uploaded a two-minute clip of Fugue gameplay. The video showcases the Foxian in all her glory, giving fans a detailed look at Fugue’s abilities and animations ahead of her 2.7 release.

During the clip, we get to see Fugue’s basic attack, skill, and ultimate – all of which fans have described as “beautiful”. The animations in particular have amazed the community, with many heaping praise on the HoYoverse devs for their incredible work.

Article continues after ad

“Her ultimate might just be the most visually stunning ult in the game,” wrote one player. “Hard to beat Acheron but she’s right there.” The ult in question sees Fugue elegantly use her fire-imbued fan in a traditional dance-like sequence, before leaping into the air and empowering her nine-tails.

Article continues after ad

These fiery appendages radiate energy and make her look extremely powerful, which is further extenuated through her new design. Unlike Tingyun, Fugue has nine-tails, a reference to the Japanese kitsune, foxes that possess paranormal powers.

Article continues after ad

The more tails a kitsune has, the older, wiser, and more powerful it is. It’s not just the references to Japanese folklore that have fans in awe, there are other subtleties about her design that have caught the community’s attention.

“She’s so pretty. I love her outfit and general references to Buddhism and reincarnation. Ruan Mei has good taste,” replied one player.

Other comments were also keen to highlight Fugue’s idle animations, with one player noting how HoYoverse has included a reference to Tingyun. “Oh my god, the idle, that’s a callback to her 4-star ult animation… you’re just as beautiful as the day I lost you Tingyun…”

Article continues after ad

HoYoverse has yet to reveal official details about Fugue’s abilities and her role within the 2.7 story, but either way, this fiery Foxian has made quite an impact on the Honkai Star Rail community.