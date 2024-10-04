Zenless Zone Zero 1.3 leaks: Upcoming character banners

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.3 update may be a while away, but that hasn’t stopped several leaks from giving players an early look at the upcoming banner characters.

While Zenless Zone Zero players are currently gearing up for Phase 2 of the Version 1.2 update, that hasn’t stopped the usual banner leaks from cropping up online. This won’t come as a surprise considering the latest character, Caesar King, also received full gameplay leaks before her release.

So, with the 1.3 update just around the corner, many players will also be wondering what characters will be added. Of course, it’s still early days and information is rather scarce, but we’ve covered all the details we currently have for the upcoming banners.

No, HoYoverse has yet to release information about the 1.3 release date.

However, based on the usual six-week update schedule, it will likely be available by November 6, 2024. Of course, we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as we hear more information.

Zenless Zone Zero 1.3 banners

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.3 update will see two new S-rank characters added to the game’s banners. These are the following:

Phase I: Yanagi (S-Rank, Electric, Anomaly)

Yanagi (S-Rank, Electric, Anomaly) Phase II: Lighter (S-Rank, Fire, Stun)

Yanagi

HoYoverse Yanagi will prove popular amongst Raiden Shogun fans.

Tsukishiro Yanagi is the Deputy Chief of Section 6 in Zenless Zone Zero and works closely with Hoshimi Miyabi, Soukaku, and Harumasa. While HoYoverse hasn’t revealed any details about her abilities, recent gameplay leaks have given us an early glimpse of how the Electric Anomaly will perform.

Yanagi has a lot of similarities to Genshin Impact’s Raiden Shogun, in that she uses a Naginata and Electric abilities to crush her foes. The Deputy Chief also possesses two stances:

Upper Chord

Lower Chord

These two stances switch up her combos, allowing her to perform powerful attacks that deal massive Electric damage. You can read all about Yanagi’s leaked abilities via our guide here.

Lighter

HoYoverse Lighter is a brawler who pummels his foes with a flurry of fists.

Lighter will be available to roll for in Phase 2 of the 1.3 update, and brings both Fire and Stun abilities to your team comp. This fiery S-tier character is a member of the Sons of Calydon faction, similar to Caesar King and Burnice White.

Unlike Yanagi, Lighter uses his gauntlets to deliver deadly punches that overwhelm his enemies. For example, his Special Attack sees Lighter use an uppercut to leap and strike forward, dealing a large amount of fire damage.

Meanwhile, his dodge skill also sees Lighter unleash frontal fire damage, and during the activation of this skill he becomes invincible. Aside from these leaks, it has been revealed that he has the following:

A dedicated taunt involving his sunglasses

Has combo-based attacks that lead into one another

His fifth Basic Attack can be repeated similar to Qingyi

EX Special Attack has two parts, default and forward moving, and costs 40 energy

Backward attack costs 20 energy

You can read the full details about Lighter’s abilities and Mindscape Cinema in our guide.

While you wait for the Zenless Zone Zero 1.3 update to drop, be sure to check out our current banners and codes page to get yourself some free Polychromes.