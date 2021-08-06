Is Genshin Impact cross-platform? How to link account on PC, PS5, and more

While Genshin Impact works wonders on mobile devices, there are times when you’ll want to link your miHoYo accounts to see the world of Teyvat on the big screen. The game allows you to hook your mobile account up to consoles and PC, but the question is, does Genshin Impact also support cross-platform play?

Genshin Impact players from around the world are currently enjoying the game across a range of devices. While playing on mobile is a great way to explore on the go, sometimes it’s best to just kick back and enjoy Teyvat in all its big screen glory. In order to get the best experience, you’ll need to link your mobile account up to a PC and PS4/PS5 device.

Fortunately, doing this is fairly easy and doesn’t take more than a couple of minutes. Whether you’re tired of playing on mobile or just wish to see how Genshin plays on the big screen, then you’ll want to follow our handy guide to help get you up and running. We’ll also cover if Genshin Impact supports cross-platform play, and which platforms qualify for this feature

Contents

Is Genshin Impact cross-platform?

We’re pleased to report that, yes, Genshin Impact does support cross-platform play across a range of devices. Those playing on mobile, console, or PC, will be able to play with others using different platforms.

So, whether you’re playing on PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, PC, or mobile, you’ll be able to play the game with people using various other platforms.

How to link Genshin Impact mobile account to PC

While you can play Genshin Impact cross-platform, here’s how to link your PC to your existing mobile account:

Tap the Paimon icon (top left) to bring up the menu. Click on the cog (left of the screen). Select the ‘Account‘ option. Click on ‘User Center‘. Find the email option and send a verification code to your registered email address. Head over to your registered email and locate the verification code. Head back over to the game and enter the verification code.

Once you’ve done the above, your account should be linked across both PC and mobile devices. Simply log in via the verified email and you will be able to instantly pick up from where you last left off.

Even if you switch from one platform to another using the same account, you can still take advantage of cross-platform play.

How to link Genshin Impact mobile account on PS4 and PS5

Linking your accounts on either PS4 or PS5 is also incredibly easy, with a slight caveat. If you’ve already previously logged into the game on console prior to cross-save being introduced, you will not be able to link an account that’s associated with that email address.

These steps will also only work on a fresh install of the game. However, this won’t impact your ability to plat Genshin Impact cross-platform.

When the game loads, a notice titled ‘Welcome to Genshin Impact’ will appear. It’ll prompt you to read two agreements.

will appear. It’ll prompt you to read two agreements. After agreeing to them, another notice will appear saying ‘Prepare to Begin Your Adventure’. Here, you’re able to link your existing email address associated with your current mobile account.

Here, you’re able to associated with your current mobile account. Select ‘Link miHoYo account (Email)’.

A browser window will pop up. Enter your email , and you’ll be sent a verification code.

, and you’ll be sent a verification code. Enter that into the bottom box , and your account will be linked.

, and your account will be linked. You’re all set – enjoy exploring Teyvat on console!

What is cross-save in Genshin Impact?

To put it simply, cross-save enables you to play on the same Genshin Impact account across numerous devices.

For example, if you have a console Genshin Impact account and wish to play on PC and mobile, then following the above steps will transfer and link all of your progress freely between any device of your choosing.

This is obviously a fantastic feature for those that wish to play across PC, mobile, PS4, PS5, and eventually, Switch. You can also link your Facebook, Twitter, Google, Apple, and Game Center account via the Linked Accounts option should the above not work for you.

If you do happen to run into any trouble, then click this link to head on over to mIHoYo’s official site.

That’s all you need to know about how to link and login to your Genshin Impact accounts across PC, PS4, PS5 and Mobile or take part in cross-platform play.

