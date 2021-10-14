Genshin Impact leak reveals new item with Pokemon style mechanic

A new Genshin Impact leak has revealed a Pokemon-style mechanic that could be coming to the game in a future update.

The Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks continue to flood in, giving players a glimpse of Itto, Gorou, and the upcoming Sumeru region. However, one of the most surprising findings is that of a Pokemon-inspired item that enables travelers to catch overworld creatures.

Genshin Impact’s Mondstadt and Inazuma regions are absolutely bursting with various creatures, and with more locations on the way, there are sure to be plenty of new critters to collect.

Having an item that enables you to catch and showcase your very own creatures will certainly help improve the title’s current end-game woes – an area that many players have been disappointed by.

Genshin Impact Omni-Ubiquity Net

Renowned Genshin Impact leaker, @Genshin_Intel, has uncovered a Pokemon-style item that could be coming to the game in the future. This gadget in question is known Omni-Ubiquity Net, which can be launched certain critters in the overworld.

The captured creatures can then be released in the Serenitea Pot. While details surrounding the Omni-Ubiquity Net remain scarce, the image does showcase a Poke Ball style item that can be aimed at animals.

Omni-Ubiquity Net: a new gadget that allows you to catch certain critters in the overworld. You can keep these critters in your teapot.#Pokémon pic.twitter.com/ajz3ezWtRx — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) October 13, 2021

It also appears that travelers will actually need to aim this item carefully, especially if they wish to catch more nimble creatures. Foxes and birds look to be capturable, but whether bigger overworld creatures will be obtainable remains to be determined.

For collectors and Pokemon fans alike, the Omni-Ubiquity Net will be a must-have item when it eventually comes to Genshin Impact. After all, having a small army of cute critters will help spruce up any virtual home.

