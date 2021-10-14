Is Elon Musk coming to Genshin Impact? Elon responds to campaign from devs

Genshin Impact developers have set up a viral campaign to get Elon Musk to stream their game, surprising players around the world. Here’s what the world-famous entrepreneur had to say.

Elon Musk and Genshin Impact is certainly one crossover event fans couldn’t have seen coming, but it seems miHoYo are keen to get the SpaceX Chief Engineer to stream their game. In a strange viral campaign, the official Genshin Impact Twitter account beckoned its fans to follow @Paimon2theMoon.

Interestingly, this new social media account appears to be based on the in-game character, Ella Musk. This NPC can be found in the City of Mondstadt and is known for her expertise in Hilichurlian linguistics. Whether Elon Musk is a fan of Genshin Impact or not remains to be seen, but that didn’t stop the world-famous engineer from joining in on the fun.

Advertisement

Elon Musk could stream Genshin Impact

MiHoYo aren’t exactly strangers to the world of video game collaborations. In fact, the developers have added various characters to their titles over the years, with the most recent being Aloy from the Horizon Zero Dawn series.

However, many Genshin Impact players were surprised to see the developers reach out to Elon Musk. The tweet quickly received a lot of attention and went viral within minutes of posting.

While the original Tweet has been taken down, miHoYo outlined a number of milestones that could be reached if they received a certain amount of follows. The tiers are outlined below:

Advertisement

500k follows: @GenshinImpact will be renamed back to Paimon

1 Million follows: @GenshinImpact will follow @ElonMusk

3 Million follows: @GenshinImpact will invite @ElonMusk to stream Genshin Impact

5 Million follows: @GenshinImpact CEO Dawei will invite Elon Musk to visit miHoYo HQ

Can’t wait to be in Genshin Impact 🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 14, 2021

Obviously, the biggest milestone here is the proposal that Elon Musk streams Genshin Impact and visits miHoYo’s HQ. While it’s not uncommon for the entrepreneur to join in with internet jokes and memes, fans were still surprised by his response.

Read More: Genshin Impact leak reveals first look at Sumeru region

“Can’t wait to be in Genshin Impact,” said Elon Musk. This tweet has since gone viral and fans around the world are excited to see what miHoYo does next. Whether Elon will actually go ahead with the stream remains to be seen, but it’s certainly one of the whackier things to happen to the game.

Make sure to check out our other Genshin Impact content to get all the latest updates:

Advertisement

Genshin Impact new characters for 2.3 | Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks | Hu Tao Build | Aloy build | Ayaka build | Baal build | | Ganyu build |How to link your Genshin accounts | Free characters | Best 4-star characters | How to find hidden treasure chests | How to get more Primogems and Wishes | What is Pity? | How to set up 2FA | Best free to play weapons