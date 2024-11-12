Can you trade in Pokemon TCG Pocket? Everything you need to know

One of the biggest parts of any Pokemon game is trading, so can you do so in Pokemon TCG Pocket? Here is everything you need to know.

Pokemon TCG Pocket has quickly taken the community by storm. This new experience combines the classic card game experience with beautiful visuals to offer a more casual and exciting way to play.

Despite only launching on October 30, 2024, Pokemon TCG Pocket has quickly become a major talking point amongst fans.

Whether that be slamming certain cards for being “rigged” or discussing which decks are the best of the bunch, there’s no denying that Pocket is on the lips of many a Pokemon player.

While you can battle against other players or the computer, a stable feature of Pokemon is not currently available: the ability to trade your virtual cards.

As such, here is everything you need to know about trading in Pokemon TCG Pocket, from when it will go live to how the feature will work.

When will trading be available in Pokemon TCG Pocket?

There is no release date for when trading will be added to Pokemon TCG Pocket.

However, we do know that it will be coming to the game at some point in the future. Trading is currently a visible option in the social menu of the Pokemon TCG Pocket app but is greyed out and has “coming soon” written over the top.

The Pokemon Company/Dexerto

If you try to click the trading icon, it will pop up with a new message, “This feature will be available in a future update.”

Recent leaks regarding the game indicate that it is set to get a huge update in January 2025, which could be the perfect time for the devs to add trading. We’ll be sure to update this section when we know more.

How will trading work?

While we don’t have concrete details about how trading will work in Pokemon TCG Pocket, the initial announcement trailer for the game does give away some clues. The footage shows a player sitting on their couch and selecting to trade a card with another player.

Based on the footage, trading should be straightforward. Once that is complete, it should be possible to complete it either in person or from much further distances.

The Pokemon Company

In addition, we can examine Pokemon Go’s trading system to anticipate how it will work in TCG Pocket.

For example, in Pokemon Go, you must be friends to trade, and the game limits the number of rare Pokemon that can be traded to one per day.

Given that Pocket has already emphasised rarity, it’s safe to expect that trading these highly sought-after cards will take a few more steps than simply transferring over more basic ones.

Furthermore, players have to spend in-game currency when trading in Pokemon Go. This limitation will likely transfer over because Pocket already has multiple different in-game currencies.