Pokemon TCG Pocket devs confirm trading release but there’s a huge catch

The Pokemon TCG Pocket devs have confirmed when the hotly anticipated trading feature will arrive. However, there’s a big catch.

Pokemon TCG Pocket has taken the community by storm. It is a new virtual take on the beloved card game that brings unique and rare designs, battle mechanics, and much more. Alongside these features, trading is one of the most vital aspects to gameplay that has yet to be added to the game.

Typically, trading is one of the biggest parts of any Pokemon experience. It allows you to swap out unneeded cards to bolster your decks with missing items, rare picks, and more.

Thankfully, the Pokemon TCG Pocket devs have finally confirmed that trading will be coming to the game; however, there’s a huge catch involved.

The devs announced that trading will start at the beginning of the new year via a new X post (formerly Twitter) made on November 13, 2024.

“We are aiming to add a feature that allows certain cards to be traded starting January 2025,” revealed the Pokemon TCG Pocket devs. An exact release date has not been set but the team promised to announce more details about the upcoming update when the “dates for additional features are finalized.”

While this is an exciting prospect for the game and will likely shake things up quickly, not all cards will be immediately available to be traded.

The developers further noted that they are “planning to gradually expand the selection of cards that can be traded.” At the time of writing, it is unclear which cards will or won’t be able to be traded when this new feature rolls out.

Trading will likely be limited to the initial Pokemon cards from the Genetic Apex packs at launch. However, further limitations may be put in place based on card rarity.

In addition to this upcoming trade mechanic, new booster packs are set to roll out by the end of 2024, and additional features will also drop in January alongside trading.

