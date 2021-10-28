Genshin Impact Hu Tao banner leak reveals 4-star characters ahead of 2.2 release

Hu Tao’s banner rerun has leaked ahead of her official release in patch 2.2, giving fans a sneak peek at all the 4-star characters that will be featured alongside her rerelease.

Hu Tao is a 5-star polearm character who dominates the battlefield with deadly Pyro-based attacks, burning any that attempts to upset the peace. As the 77th Director of the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor, Hu Tao is incredibly familiar with the afterlife and the ghostly specters that wander through Teyvat.

While Hu Tao was originally released during Genshin Impact’s Version 1.3 update, many players will still be looking to the Fragrance in Thaw to their team. Fortunately, Genshin Impact banner reruns enable travelers to unlock previously released characters. This is particularly good news for those that are aiming to save their Primogems for the game’s upcoming Hu Tao banner rerun.

Hu Tao banner leak

Hu Tao’s banner has leaked ahead of her official release, which has given players a look at all the 4-star characters that will be featured alongside her. This news comes from renowned Genshin Impact leaker, @genshinBLANK, who posted their findings on Twitter.

Read More: Genshin Impact Hu Tao scythe modded into the game

All the 4-star characters that will receive a special rate up in Hu Tao’s banner rerun can be found below:

Sayu – Anemo

Thoma – Pyro

Diona – Cryo

Like all Genshin Impact leaks, Hu Tao’s banner could change before her official release date, so make sure you take this with a grain of salt.

Hu Tao banner rerun release date

Hu Tao’s banner rerun will release on November 2, 2021, after Childe’s banner rerun. The 5-star Pyro polearm character will also be joined by Thoma – an upcoming 4-star Pyro unit that also utilizes abilities to obliterate his enemies.

So, there you have it, everything we know about the upcoming 2.2 Hu Tao banner rerun. Make sure you check out our other Genshin Impact news and leaks for all the latest updates.

