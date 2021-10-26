Genshin Impact “impostor” game has striking similarities to miHoYo’s free-to-play title

Genshin Impact continues to be extremely popular around the world. However, a new open-world title with strikingly similar designs has been discovered.

Genshin Impact has continued to garner huge amounts of attention around the world, so much so, that similar games have started cropping up. The latest game to garner attention from fans is Dragon and the End of the World – an upcoming open-world game that has a striking resemblance to miHoYo’s popular free-to-play title.

While it’s not uncommon for developers to be influenced by other popular games, many Genshin Impact fans believe this new title is a little too close in its overall design and mechanics. In fact, Genshin Impact YouTuber, OnGame Too, listed a number of areas that appear to be copied from miHoYo’s game.

Advertisement

Genshin Impact competitor or clone?

One of the first similarities that were discovered by OnGame Too was the main protagonist’s similarities to Dainsleif – Genshin Impact’s mysterious blonde-haired character. Not only do both characters feature the same clothing, but they also share the same color scheme.

Read More: All Genshin Impact Sumeru region leaks

Aside from this, the UI itself appears to have a similar World Event notification and a near-identical gacha animation for the game’s character Wishes. Even Dragon and the End of the World’s equipment screen shares an uncanny resemblance to Genshin Impact’s Artifact loadouts.

OnGame Too also found that a number of locations from the game had an eerily similar look to them when compared to locations found across Teyvat. Eagle-eyed Genshin Impact fans even noted that one of the game’s characters had an ability similar to Zhongli’s Elemental Burst.

Advertisement

Whether miHoYo will take action on this new title remains to be seen, but it certainly won’t be the first time a mobile game has attempted to make a clone of the popular title.

Make sure you check out our other Genshin Impact news and guides for all the latest updates.

Genshin Impact new characters for 2.3 | Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks | Hu Tao Build | Aloy build | Ayaka build | Baal build | | Ganyu build |How to link your Genshin accounts | Free characters | Best 4-star characters | How to find hidden treasure chests | How to get more Primogems and Wishes | What is Pity? | How to set up 2FA | Best free to play weapons