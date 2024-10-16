Honkai Star Rail 2.7 update: Fugue banner leaks & story details

Honkai Star Rail 2.7 leaks have revealed details surrounding the game’s upcoming Sunday and Fugue banners, as well as new story content.

The upcoming HSR 2.7 update is one of the most eagerly anticipated content drops in the game. This is mainly because Fugue, Tingyun’s alternate form is speculated to make her long-awaited return.

There’s also the addition of Sunday, a character who previously appeared as the primary villain in Penacony. If that wasn’t enough, leakers have also uncovered story details surrounding Fugue.

So, if you’re looking to get a glimpse into the Honkai Star Rail’s 2.7 update, then we have outlined everything you need to know.

No, HoYoverse has yet to reveal a 2.7 release date.

However, official Fugue drip marketing was teased on Honkai Star Rail’s official X account on October 11, 2024. It’s also important to bear in mind, that most Honkai Star Rail updates follow a six-week cycle, so the 2.7 update will likely go live on December 3, 2024.

Of course, this is just an educated guess based on previous version updates, so we’ll update this section when HoYoverse makes an official announcement.

Honkai Star Rail 2.7 banners

HoYoverse Fugue is one of the most highly anticipated characters in 2.7.

According to recent leaks, Sunday will be available in Phase 1 on the 2.7 banner, which is speculated to go live on December 3, 2024. This will then be followed by Fugue, whose banner goes live on December 25, 2024.

Sunday is a 5-star Imaginary character who is a member of the Harmony Path. We don’t have any details on his kit yet, but he is said to be a powerful support character who can advance actions and boost damage.

Meanwhile, Fugue is a 5-star character who uses Fire elemental attacks and follows the Nihility Path. You can read about her leaked abilities here.

Fugue story leaks

A leaked posted on the HSR leaks Reddit page has revealed details surrounding Fugue’s story quest. It also details Tingyun’s fate and how she now lives with her a deep connection to Phantylia – one of the seven Lord Ravagers of the Antimatter Legion.

“Before the Xianzhou story, she fell into the hands of Phantylia, and both her spirit and body came close to perishing. However, with Ruan Mei’s help, she narrowly escaped death and was reborn in the struggle against the Destruction. However, she had to coexist with the lingering, indomitable power of Destruction within her body.”

“Her rescue was not a mere coincidence. Due to her connection with Phantylia, she unknowingly became a pawn in the game between factions of the Aeons. Refusing to let others dictate her fate, she chose to present herself before the Marshal of the Xianzhou Alliance, volunteering to become a crucial breaker of deadlock.”

Of course, like all Honkai Star leaks, these should all be taken with a grain of salt. We’ll update this page as soon as official information is revealed, so be sure to bookmark it and check back regularly.

In the meantime, head over to our Honkai Star Rail codes page to see how you can get yourself some free items.