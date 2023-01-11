All rumored Genshin Impact 3.4 update Primogems

Wondering how many Primogems can be obtained during the Genshin Impact 3.4 update? Well, a helpful infographic has revealed all the details ahead of release.

The Genshin Impact 3.4 update is nearly here, which means Travelers can gain access to some free Primogems. As the game’s main form of in-game currency, Primogems enable players to roll on Genshin Impact’s current banner and roll for powerful 5-star characters and weapons.

With the release of Alhaitham, Yaoyao, and Xiao in Phase 1 of the 3.4 update, many players will be looking to secure the Primogems needed to help unlock them. Fortunately, there is plenty to be obtained. So, without further ado, here are all the 3.4 Primogems you can expect to collect once the update goes live.

Article continues after ad

Rumored Genshin Impact 3.4 Primogems

According to an infographic posted on the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord channel, Travelers can expect to get their hands on 14,225 Primogems in the 3.4 update. This translates to 89 Intertwined Fates, which can be used to roll on the Alhaitham banner.

Of course, Travelers can also use these Primogems to purchase Acquaint Fates as well – another type of currency that can be used to roll on the game’s standard banner.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

One of the main sources of free Primogems in the 3.4 update is from the Daily Commissions, which will reward players with 2,500 Primogems. The Spiral Abyss will also hand out a further 1,800 to those that manage successfully to complete the latest floors.

Article continues after ad

This is obviously a big challenge, so we recommend using the best Genshin Impact characters to ensure you have increased chances of success. The full breakdown of free Primos on offer in the Genshin Impact 3.4 update can be seen in the image above.

Of course, like all leaks and rumors, this should be treated with a grain of salt as HoYoverse could adjust these figures before release. In the meantime, be sure to check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.

Best Shenhe build | Best Yun Jin build | Arataki Itto details | Gorou details | Hu Tao Build | Ayaka build | Raiden Shogun build | Eula build | Ganyu build | Klee build |Kokomi build | Yoimiya build | How to link your Genshin accounts | Free characters | Best 4-star characters | How to find hidden treasure chests | What is Pity? | How to set up 2FA | Best free to play weapons | Genshin Impact pick rates