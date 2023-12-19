Gaming in Genshin Impact: Leaks and everything we know

Gaming is a brand new Pyro 4-star unit who is set for release alongside Genshin Impact version update 4.4. Here is what we know about this character so far in the game.

On December 18, 2023, HoYoverse officially revealed two brand new units who will make their appearance in the game during the Lantern Rite 2024 festival. One of them is Xianyun whom players will know by the name of Cloud Retainer.

The second one is Gaming, a Pyro 4-star unit who was leaked previously, but most of it was vague. The leaked information that is available right now is still not enough, but there are a few points that players might be interested to learn.

Here is what you need to know about Gaming in Genshin Impact.

No, Gaming does not have a release date in Genshin Impact. He is confirmed to be released alongside version update 4.4 which is expected to come out around February 1, 2023. However, it is tough to predict whether Gaming will be available in the first half or second half of the patch update.

Gaming element and weapon in Genshin Impact

Gaming is a Pyro element user in Genshin Impact as has been confirmed from his drip marketing. Additionally, leakers have claimed that he will be a Claymore user in the game.

Gaming gameplay in Genshin Impact

Currently, there is no information surrounding Gaming’s gameplay. However, we will update this section with further details once it becomes available.

This is all that we know about Gaming so far in the game. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

