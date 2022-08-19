Best Lisa Genshin Impact build: Artifacts, weapons, more

Lisa is the first Electro wielder you’ll receive when you start Genshin Impact. She’s a powerful mage, who with the right build and best-suited artifacts, can be a great asset to any team in the game. Here’s a breakdown of the best Lisa builds in Genshin Impact, including the top artifacts, and weapons you should be using.

The 4-star Lisa is one of the best characters to utilize early on in Genshin Impact – not to mention she’s available for free. With the right build and team around her, the Electro mage can pull off some powerful ranged attacks that deal effective AoE and crowd control damage on the battlefield.

We’ve outlined the ultimate guide to Lisa below, including her best build in Genshin Impact, the perfect weapons, and artifacts to use, and the top team comps that can maximize her abilities.

HoYoverse Lisa is a great early 4-star character in Genshin Impact.

Lisa abilities in Genshin Impact

Normal Attack: Lightning Touch

Normal Attack: Lisa performs up to 4 lightning attacks that deal Electro damage.

Charged Attack: Lisa consumes a certain amount of Stamina to deal Electro damage after a short casting time.

Plunging Attack: Lisa plunges towards the ground from mid-air, dealing AoE damage to all opponents in the surrounding area upon impact with the ground.

Lisa’s plunging attack is the stronger of her normal abilities due to the powerful AoE damage it deals. Utilizing this to begin an encounter by stealthily plunging onto a group of enemies below is a strong tactic.

With both her normal and charged attacks being ranged, knocking enemies back by plunging and then dealing a series of ranged attacks is an effective way to deal maximum damage fast.

Elemental Skill: Violet Arc

Lisa’s elemental skill creates a homing Lightning orb that follows an enemy and deals Electro damage on contact. If the skill is held, after an extended casting time Lisa will call down lightning from the heavens that deal Electro damage to all nearby opponents in an AoE attack.

Both skills can apply up to a stack of 3 Conductive status to enemies that can result in even more damage being dealt.

Elemental Burst: Lightning Rose

Lisa’s Elemental Burst unleashes the most devastating Electro attack in her kit. Not only does it deal powerful damage, but it can also launch all surrounding opponents into the air leaving them in a vulnerable state to follow up with further attacks.

The Lightning Rose continuously emits lightning to knock back enemies and deal Electro damage for the entirety of the abilities duration.

HoYoverse Lisa has some excellent long-ranged attacks.

Lisa constellations

If you end up with multiple copies of Lisa, she’s got some great constellation buffs to use.

Level 1 – Infinite Circuit: Lisa regenerates 2 Energy for every opponent hit while holding Violet Arc.

Lisa regenerates 2 Energy for every opponent hit while holding Violet Arc. Level 2 – Electromagnetic Field: Holding Violet Arc has the following effects: Increases DEF by 25% / Increases Lisa’s resistance to interruption.

Holding Violet Arc has the following effects: Increases DEF by 25% / Increases Lisa’s resistance to interruption. Level 3 – Resonant Thunder: Increases the Level of Lightning Rose by 3 / Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Lightning Rose by 3 / Maximum upgrade level is 15. Level 4 – Plasma Eruption: Increases the number of lightning bolts released by Lightning Rose by 1-3.

Increases the number of lightning bolts released by Lightning Rose by 1-3. Level 5 – Electrocute: Increases the Level of Violet Arc by 3 / Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Violet Arc by 3 / Maximum upgrade level is 15. Level 6 – Pulsating Witch: When Lisa takes the field, she applies 3 stacks of Violet Arc’s Conductive status onto nearby opponents. This effect can only occur once every 5s.

Best Lisa artifacts in Genshin Impact

One of the best ways to utilize artifacts for Lisa is by using them to increase her Electro damage. In this regard, Thundering Fury is a solid choice as it will directly raise all Electro damage dealt by a character.

Given the power and continuous knockback effect of her Elemental Burst, buffing that skill is another solid option. The Noblesse Oblige set will get the job done here, with its two-piece set increasing Element Burst damage by 20%. The four-piece set will also increase her party members’ base attack by 20% for 12 seconds whenever she uses elemental burst.

Artifact Set Bonuses Thundering Fury Two-piece set:Electro DMG Bonus +15%Four-piece set:Increases damage caused by Overloaded, Electro-Charged and Superconduct by 40%. Triggering such effects decreases Elemental Skill CD by 1s. Can only occur once every 0.8s. Noblesse Oblige Two-piece set:Elemental Burst Damage + 20%Four-piece set:When Lisa uses Elemental Burst while wearing the set, it increases the base attack of all party members by 20% for 12 seconds.

Best Lisa weapons in Genshin Impact

There are three main weapons that best suit Lisa if you’re looking to maximize her build. The Skyward Atlas can increase elemental damage and give normal attacks the chance of creating a cloud that will seek and attack enemies.

Lost Prayer of the Sacred Winds also buffs elemental damage – increasing attacks by 4% every four seconds during battle, and it can stack up to four times. The only downside is that both of these weapons are 5-star Catalysts that can be difficult to come by, so if you manage to find either of them you’re best to run it.

The Widsith is a 4-star Catalyst that’s easier to obtain and provides various buffs depending on the theme song that plays when it is activated every 30 seconds. The three songs focus on base attack, elemental damage, and Elemental Mastery.

Check out the full list of weapons in the table below:

Weapon Details Skyward Atlas Elemental damage increased by 12% / Normal attacks have a chance to create seeking clouds that will attack enemies for 15 seconds. Lost Prayer of the Sacred Winds Elemental damage increases by 4% every four seconds in battle and can stack up to four times / Increases movement speed by 10%. The Widsith The character wielding this weapon gains a random theme song for 10 seconds that grants a unique buff. Each theme song does the following: Aria – Increases all Elemental Damage by 48%.Interlude – Increases Elemental Mastery by 240.Recitative – Increases Attack by 60%.

Lisa Talent Level-Up and Ascension Materials

There are a lot of Slime materials needed for Lisa’s Talent and Ascension level-ups, thankfully Slimes are one of the more common enemies to find in Genshin and you’ll be able to find them throughout most regions in Teyvat. However, the higher level they are, the better materials they’ll drop so you’ll want to tackle plenty of level 60+ slimes to fill your inventory with Slime Concentrate.

Lightning Prisms are the most unique Ascension Material Lisa needs and these can be obtained through paying Resin after defeating the Electro Hypostatsis boss in battle – who can be found on Cape Oath in Mondstadt.

Valberry’s are located in the North of Mondstadt, and Vajrada materials can be farmed from a number of bosses, or earned via the Adventurer’s Guild.

Talent Level-Up materials Talent Level-Up materials Teachings of Ballad x3 Guide to Ballad x21 Philosophies of Ballad x36 / Crown of Insight x1 Common Ascension materials Slime Condensant x6 Slime Secretions x22 Slime Concentrate x31 Weekly boss materials Dvalin’s Claw x6

Acension Level Mora Cost Materials 1 20,000 Vajrada Amethyst Silver x1 / Valberry x3 / Slime Condensate x3 2 40,000 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment x3 / Valberry x10 / Slime Condensate x15 / Lightning Prism x2 3 60,000 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment x6 / Valberry x20 / Slime Secretions x12 Lightning Prism x4 4 80,000 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk x3 / Valberry x30 / Slime Secretions x18 Lightning Prism x8 5 100,000 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk x6 / Valberry x45 / Slime Concentrate x12 Lightning Prism x12 6 120,000 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone x6 / Valberry x60 / Slime Concentrate x24 Lightning Prism x20

Best Lisa team comp

HoYoverse Xingqiu makes a great sub DPS alongside Lisa.

The best team comp for Lisa is generally one that puts her in the main DPS role where she’s supported by a sub-DPS that she can readily combo with – Xingqiu is perhaps the most solid sub-DPS in all of Genshin so is a perfect choice. Sucrose makes a great support for Lisa thanks to her Elemental Burst that can absorb other elements and Swirl them in a powerful attack which works wonders when paired with Electro and Hydro users.

Zhongli would round out the squad nicely as second support as his abilities can prevent teammates from being staggered – something that Lisa is prone to when there’s Hydro around that can cause her to be damaged by her own Electro attacks.

As Lisa can be vulnerable to attacks, particularly when charging her Elemental Skill, Bennett is another great support option if you’d prefer to have a healer on your team. Pairing Lisa with fellow Electro wielders is also always an effective choice – Beidou is our recommendation as she’s a dangerous DPS with surprising defensive capabilities.

That’s everything you need to know about achieving the best Lisa build in Genshin Impact, including the best weapons and artifacts for her.

If you’re looking for more great Genshin Impact builds to round out your team, check out our list below:

