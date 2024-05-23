Best Weapons in XDefiant: Full tier list

If you’re wondering what the best weapons in XDefiant are, our tier list has sorted the best guns available to gain an advantage over others in the lobby.

Right now, XDefiant’s arsenal has 24 weapons in total. That includes both primary and secondary guns for you to build out your loadout as you see fit. While some of these weapons are considered ‘meta’, of course, others aren’t going to be as easy to get value out of.

The meta weapons are what you want to consider using as they either deal the most damage, have the best movement speed, or can one-shot an enemy from a long distance.

Article continues after ad

If you intend to dominate your lobbies with the best tools for the job, our XDefiant weapon tier list has sorted every weapon from the best to the worst for you. Here’s what we think you should be using in Ubisoft’s newest shooter.

Article continues after ad

Ubisoft

XDefiant weapons tier list

Our XDefiant weapons tier list categorizes the guns from S-Tier to C-Tier. Weapons under the S-Tier are some of the best you can use during Preseason, and the efficiency decreases as we move down the list.

Here is a short-hand for how each tier breakdown:

S: The best guns in the game

A: Very good weapons offering an alternate to other options

B: There might be situations where these weapons can preform well

C: Best to avoid unless you find yourself drawn to them

So, here’s our tier list with all the weapons sorted in XDefiant:

Article continues after ad

Tier Weapons S ACR 6.8, AK-47, MP7, M16A4, TAC-50 A M4A1, M60, P90, RPK-74, Vector .45 ACP, 93R, M44, MDR B AA-12, Double Barrel, D50, MP5A2, MK 20 SSR, M249, M9, SVD C 686 Magnum, M1911, M870

Best weapons to use in XDefiant

Below you can find the best assault rifles, SMGs, and snipers to use in XDefiant.

Best Sniper rifles in XDefiant

1. TAC-50

Ubisoft

The TAC-50 is the best sniper rifle in XDefiant. It can deal more damage than the M44 while also boasting better accuracy. If you’re coming from Call of Duty where you love to quickscope, go for the TAC-50.

With the right attachments, you can one-shot an enemy from any given distance. To unlock it, you need to get 10 one-shot kills using the M44.

If you want to know the best loadout for the TAC-50, check out our guide here.

Article continues after ad

2. M44

Ubisoft

The M44 is the first sniper unlocked in XDefiant. It doesn’t require you to complete any challenges and is free to use from the start. It’s a bolt-action sniper rifle that has great handling and range and is perfect for maps like Attica Heights, Mayday, and Zoo where combat is mostly long-range.

Article continues after ad

While the M44 is good for early game meta, TAC-50 takes it a level further later on in the game. If you want to know the best loadout for the M44, check out our guide here.

Best SMGs in XDefiant

1. MP7

Ubisoft

MP7 is hands down the best SMG in XDefiant. Its TTK is impressive which sets it apart from all the other weapons in the class. You can unlock it by getting 20 point-blank kills using SMGs (within 5m).

MP7’s fire rate, damage, and mobility outshines all the other SMGs and makes it a viable option for both close and medium-range combat. In maps like Arena, Emporium, and Echelon HQ, you can wreak havoc using the MP7 and can even go on killstreaks, provided you have the right attachments.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you want to know the best loadout for the MP7, check out our guide here.

2. Vector .45 ACP

Ubisoft

Vector .45 ACP is one of the other better SMG options. It has an insane rate of fire but has a lower magazine size than the P90. If close-range combat is your poison, the Vector shines in that regard.

You can unlock the SMG by dealing 10,000 damage with SMGs and it provides better mobility than the P90. If you want to know the best loadout for the Vector .45 ACP, check out our guide here.

3. P90

Ubisoft

The P90 is a versatile SMG in XDefiant. With the right attachments, it can excel at both close-range and medium-range gunfights. It also has the biggest magazine out of all other SMGs in the game and its great mobility allows you to go as aggressive as you want.

Article continues after ad

You can unlock the P90 by getting 10 hipfire kills using any other SMG, but there are better options to choose from. If you want to know the best loadout for the P90, check out our guide here.

Article continues after ad

Best Assault Rifles in XDefiant

1. ACR 6.8

Ubisoft

If you want the best AR in XDefiant, then the ACR 6.8 is your go-to choice. It has the perfect balance between damage and handling which allows the assault rifle to surpass the AK-47.

Its horizontal recoil can be a problem but that can be tamed easily with the right attachments. To unlock the ACR 6.8, you need to get 10 longshot kills (greater than 30m) using ARs.

Article continues after ad

If you want to know the best loadout for the ACR 6.8, check out our guide here.

2. AK-47

Ubisoft

The AK-47 is one of the most iconic assault rifles of all time. It’s a household name in games like Counter-Strike and Call of Duty, and it’s no different for XDefiant. Like the M16A4, you need to complete a challenge of dealing 4,000 Damage with ARs to unlock it.

The AK-47 has one of the best damage outputs of the assault rifle class but comes at the cost of a lower rate of fire and mobility. However, its damage is enough to make it a meta weapon, and it’s a great assault rifle choice for your loadout in XDefiant.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you want to know the best loadout for the AK-47, check out our guide here.

3. M16A4

Ubisoft

The M16A4 is a burst assault rifle in XDefiant that you can unlock after getting 20 Headshot Kills using ARs. It has enough firepower to make for a lethal weapon if longer-range combat is what you like. A single burst on an enemy’s head is enough to take them down at any range.

However, not everyone is a fan of burst weapons which is why, we have some auto rifle options for you below. If you want to know the best loadout for the M16A4, check out our guide here.

Article continues after ad

That’s our XDefiant weapons tier list with the best guns you can use, be sure to check our PC settings for maximum FPS. And if you want to check your XDefiant Career Stats, you can do that from our guide here.