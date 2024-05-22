Best M44 loadout for XDefiant

XDefiant only has two snipers for you to choose from, and the M44 is arguably the easiest to master thanks to its more straightforward loadout.

The sniper rifle is great at picking off enemies from a distance and has mobility for players who want to get in close and potentially quick scope during engagements.

To take advantage of the powerful long-ranged weapon, follow along for the best loadout for XDefiant‘s M44.

Best XDefiant M44 loadout

Here are the following attachments you will want to throw on your M44 to make it as good as it can be:

Muzzle: Barrel Extender

Barrel Extender Barrel: Heavy Barrel

Heavy Barrel Optic: Variable Zoom

Variable Zoom Rear Grip: Quick Draw

Quick Draw Stock: Lightweight Stock

This gun can be used similarly to the bolt action sniper rifles from past Call of Duty games. You can hunker down on long sightlines or weave in and out of the action thanks to its incredible mobility.

The only drawback to the weapon is its reliance on headshots for one-shot kills. However, the Barrel Extender and Heavy Barrel attachments should help in this regard, adding more firepower to the already powerful weapon.

Optic choices for this loadout are up to personal preference. I found the Variable Zoom optic the easiest to use. To increase the gun’s mobility and decrease the time to shoot, Quick Draw and Lightweight Stock are in the mix to help you ADS faster after sprinting.

How to unlock the M44 in XDefiant

You can unlock XDefiant’s M44 by simply downloading the game, as it is the class’s default weapon.

XDefiant also has plenty of other content to sink your teeth into. See what else is waiting:

