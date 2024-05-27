Best 686 Magnum loadouts in XDefiant: 3 class builds for damage & recoil

The 686 Magnum is one of the best secondary weapons in XDefiant and, with the right loadout, can even be run as a main weapon.

Players have a lot of choices when it comes to pistols in XDefiant, and the 686 Magnum is one of the best options as it boasts a ton of stopping power and a decent fire rate.

With one headshot or a few body shots, the weapon can take down any enemy and is a formidable piece of equipment when players unlock every attachment it has to offer.

Of course, players will need the best loadout for XDefiant matches, so here’s a rundown of three builds that work for the Magnum.

Best XDefiant 686 Magnum loadout for recoil

Ubisoft

Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Optics: Reflex

Reflex Rear Grip: Lightweight Grip

For this Magnum loadout, players will want to add attachments that increase the gun’s recoil recovery and increase recoil control. The best attachment for recoil control on the weapon by far is the Compensator, which should tamper down its vicious kicks after every shot.

The Lightweight Grip also directly aids in recoil recovery, while the Reflex optic provides players a better reticle to aim with as the Magnum’s iron sights are a little lackluster.

Best XDefiant 686 Magnum loadout for damage

Muzzle: Muzzle Booster

Muzzle Booster Optics: Reflex

Reflex Rear Grip: Quick Draw

This loadout makes the 686 Magnum a monster up close and easy to equip after players run out of ammo in their primary weapon. The Muzzle Booster increases the gun’s rate of fire, which should help players empty their clip into enemies faster.

Quick Draw is crucial to this build since it greatly increases the speed at which players can whip out the gun. For Optics, the Reflex sight is still a solid option.

Best Faction for 686 Magnum in XDefiant

The best XDefiant Faction for players to run with the 686 Magnum is Libertad. The class increases the player’s survival rate thanks to its healing abilities, which means they will have more time to settle their aim at opponents.

Players using the Magnum also have increased mobility when equipped compared to others running primary weapons. So, players have the option to play a more supportive role by running around and healing allies while using the weapon.

How to unlock 686 Magnum in XDefiant

To unlock the 686 Magnum in XDefiant, players will need to get 5 Quick-Swap kills. Quick-Swap kills are when players damage enemies with their primary weapon, and finish them off with their secondary.

There are other great weapons besides this pistol, so players should check out how to best equip the ACR 6.8, AK-47, and M4A1.