Best M16A4 loadout for XDefiant

The M16A4 can be used almost immediately in XDefiant, but that doesn’t stop it from being lethal with the right loadout. Here’s the build you’ll want to use to get the most out of the burst assault rifle.

As of Season 1, the M16A4 is the only burst weapon in XDefiant. Burst guns in FPS games are typically either extremely strong or not worth using, and the M16 is more so the former.

It won’t be for everyone, with a lot of players preferring full-auto weapons like the AK-47 or M4A1. However, if you like the feel of a three-round burst AR, the M16’s killing potential and low recoil make it well worth using.

You’ll need an optimized build though to get the most out of it, so here’s the best M16A4 loadout to use in XDefiant.

Best XDefiant M16A4 loadout

Ubisoft The best M16A4 loadout makes this burst assault rifle accurate at any range.

Muzzle: Barrel Extender

Barrel Extender Barrel: Heavy

Heavy Front Rail: Vertical

Vertical Optics: Reflex

Reflex Stock: Lightweight

It’s best to build the M16A4 for both damage and range. By maximizing these stats, the burst rifle becomes much more consistent. The most impactful attachment for this is the Heavy Barrel, which boosts weapon damage by 5%, making it possible to consistently take out enemies in two bursts.

To further improve consistency, you’ll also want to equip both the Barrel Extended muzzle and Vertical front rail. These work great together as the muzzle boosts range letting the M16A4 remain competitive from further away, while the front rail reduces vertical recoil, making it more likely all three shots will land in each burst.

Unfortunately, these attachments slow down the M16A4’s handling and make it feel sluggish, which isn’t great in a fast-paced game like XDefiant. To solve this, equip the Lightweight stock which massively boosts ADS Walking Speed and Movement Speed. This enables more aggressive play with the M16A4 while still retaining the gun’s main strengths

Finally, with the M16A4 being a precision weapon, you’ll want to use a meta optic like the Reflex sight. The assault rifle’s iron sights aren’t easy to use, which is terrible on a gun where you need to make every shot count. Using the Reflex sight will make doing so much easier, making it a must-have attachment.

How to unlock M16A4 in XDefiant

The M16A4 is unlocked by completing the following Base Challenge in multiplayer: “Get 20 Assault Rifle Headshot Kills.”

This is a straightforward challenge which you can do from Level 1. Simply equip an Assault Rifle on a loadout, queue into any multiplayer game mode, and try to land headshots where possible. This can be done in any game mode, but something fast-paced like Domination works best.

That’s all for the best M16A4 loadout in XDefiant. For more XDefiant content, check out the best controller and PC settings to make sure your game is running as well as possible. Also, be sure to check out all of the maps and modes that are currently available.

As for what’s in store for XDefiant’s future, Ubisoft has already unveiled its Year 1 Roadmap and explained if it’s coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.