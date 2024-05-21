Best ACR 6.8 loadout for XDefiant

XDefiant offers a variety of weapons to take into battle with you, ranging from assault rifles to SMG’s to shotguns. One of the best, so far, is the ACR 6.8 assault rifle.

This weapon is readily available when starting out in the game and offers a solid amount of power, with little downside when using the right attachments and complementary secondaries.

Here’s what you need to know about best loadout for the ACR 6.8 in XDefiant including its attachments, how to use it, and how to get your hands on it.

Best XDefiant ACR 6.8 loadout

Here is the rundown of what attachments you should be using with the ACR 6.8 to bring out its best qualities:

Muzzle : Muzzle Brake

: Muzzle Brake Barrel : Stabilizing Barrel

: Stabilizing Barrel Front Rail : Angled Grip

: Angled Grip Rear Grip : Quick Draw Grip

: Quick Draw Grip Stock: Precision Stock

While the ACR 6.8 comes with very little recoil as is, using these attachments will make it nearly devoid of any recoil. This is what the Muzzle Brake, Angled Grip, and Precision Stock are here for. Each of these three attachments is going to bring your recoil to the point of being near non-existent to keep your shots on target.

The Stabilizing Barrel will give you more recoil support, while also reducing the time it takes to start shooting from a sprint, as well as making your character’s movement faster while aiming.

Finally, the Quick Draw Grip will also help with transitioning into aiming/shooting after sprinting and moving faster.

For your secondary weapon, we recommend using the 686 Magnum with the Muzzle Booster and Quick Draw Grip. This will offer more firepower in close- to mid-range encounters, though any pistol will do. This is just our favorite pick, so far.

As for your equipment, the Frag Grenade is a solid choice to clear out objectives and damage enemies in one fell swoop.

How to unlock the ACR 6.8 in XDefiant

The ACR 6.8 is unlocked by completing the challenge of getting 10 Assault Rifle Longshot kills. This means taking an enemy out when you are over 30 meters away from them.

