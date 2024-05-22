Best P90 loadout for XDefiant

The P90 is a staple across many multiplayer shooters and XDefiant is no different as the SMG can pack quite a punch, especially with the right loadout in tow.

The weapon is one of the best in the class, capable of being modified to excel at movement, close-range engagements, or medium-range fights.

To take advantage of this, check out the following guide on how to build the best loadout for XDefiant’s P90 submachine gun.

Best XDefiant P90 loadout

Ubisoft

Here are the following attachments you will want to throw on your P90 to make it as good as it can be:

Barrel: Rapid Fire

Rapid Fire Front Rail: Leather-Wrapped Foregrip

Leather-Wrapped Foregrip Rear Grip: Leather Wrapped

Leather Wrapped Magazine: Quick Mag

Quick Mag Stock: Padded Stock

With this loadout, the P90 should be able to compete at medium range with Assault Rifles, and still decimate enemies that come in for close-quarter fights.

Article continues after ad

The Rapid Fire Barrel increases the gun’s already high fire rate, while the Leather-Wrapped Foregrip and Leather-Wrapped Rear Grip increases its accuracy.

The Padded Stock also boosts the P90’s accuracy, making up for what it lost with the Rapid Fire attachment.

Article continues after ad

Quick Mag should help players deal with the gun’s slower reload speed. The gun already has a giant magazine full of bullets, and the attachment allows you to reload fast without needing to hide behind cover to finish the animation.

How to unlock the P90 in XDefiant

You can unlock XDefiant’s P90 by completing the challenge of getting 10 hip-fire kills with SMGs.

Article continues after ad

XDefiant offers plenty of content to sink your teeth into. See what else is waiting with the following guides:

XDefiant preview | XDefiant system requirements | XDefiant: Gameplay, platforms & everything we know | Will XDefiant feature a battle royale mode? | Best ACR 6.8 loadout for XDefiant