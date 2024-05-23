Best RPK-74 loadout for XDefiant

There are a lot of LMGs to choose from in XDefiant, and one of the best is the RPK-74 to tear through your competition.

This gun boasts a great range that can deal damage from afar, all with a beefy magazine so you don’t have to worry about running out of shots too quickly.

You just have to know what attachments to put on the gun to really make it a menace on the battlefield. Here is a breakdown of the best RPK-74 loadout.

Ubisoft

Best XDefiant RPK-74 loadout

Use the following attachments for your RPK-74 to become a killing machine in XDefiant:

Muzzle : Muzzle Booster

: Muzzle Booster Barrel : Rapid Fire Barrel

: Rapid Fire Barrel Front Rail : Vertical Grip

: Vertical Grip Rear Grip : Quick Draw Grip

: Quick Draw Grip Stock: Precision Stock

This loadout is going to give you a great amount of attack power, while also ensuring you can stay mobile in a match.

It starts with the Muzzle Booster and Rapid Fire Barrel to give you an increased rate of fire. This means delivering hits more consistently to put your targets down with ease. While these attachments come at the cost of recoil, the RPK-74 already has a solid recoil control. Plus, the Vertical Grip and Precision Stock will add more recoil control.

The Quick Draw Grip helps with mobility, allowing you to aim your weapon faster and move around while aiming down the sights.

The recommended secondary weapon for this loadout is the 93R to make up for what the RPK-74 might lack in its close-quarters capabilities.

Finally, bring a Frag Grenade with you to help clear objectives and rooms easily, and then move in to clean up the survivors.

How to unlock the RPK-74 in XDefiant

In order to unlock the RPK-74, you will need to deal 10,000 damage with LMGs. This can be with any LMG that is available to you.

You have a lot of weapons to choose from in XDefiant, so find out more about the game’s meta weapons and how to deck out the M16A4, MDR, P90, and MP5A2.