Best M1911 loadouts in XDefiant: 3 class builds for damage & low recoil

Having the right secondary weapon at your disposal is a key part of XDefiant, and the M1911 is one of the most solid options available in the game thanks to its high rate of fire and accuracy.

It’s a great weapon to turn to in a pinch if your primary runs out of ammo and you don’t have time to reload. While it won’t be a great option to take out an enemy at full health, it certainly is good enough to finish off a target that is already damaged.

In order to get the most out of the M1911, here are a couple of loadouts that you can use to make it a great second option in XDefiant.

Ubisoft

Best loadout for damage

Here are the attachments you will want to use for dealing the most damage:

Muzzle : Barrel Extender

: Barrel Extender Optic : Red Dot Sight

: Red Dot Sight Rear Grip : Heavy Grip

: Heavy Grip Magazine: Fast Mag

We are looking to bring out more range in the M1911 with this loadout which is why we are starting with the Barrel Extender to do just that.

The Heavy Grip is going to provide better recoil control to help make your shots more accurate, which will be further aided by the Red Dot Sight to give you an easier way to line up your target.

Finally, the Fast Mag helps you reload faster so that if you do need to reload in a bind, you can easily do that and still make sure your opponent goes down before you do.

Best loadout for recoil

Here are the attachments to improve recoil with the M1911:

Muzzle : Brake

: Brake Optic : Reflex

: Reflex Rear Grip : Heavy Grip

: Heavy Grip Magazine: Fast Mag

To provide the best recoil control, you will want to use the Brake and Heavy Grip, at the cost of some range reduction, as well as ADS speed.

The Fast Mag is perfect for reloading quicker which is never a bad thing when in the middle of a firefight, and you can handle the reduction of ADS speed and flinch control.

Finally, the Reflex is just a solid optic to have on your weapon so that you can have better accuracy with each and every shot you take.

Recommended Faction

Ubisoft

When choosing the right Faction to go with the M1911, your best bet will be the Cleaners. This is because they’re the best at crowd control right now, meaning they can deal good damage to groups of enemies.

Thanks to this, you are going to have most likely already softened up your opponents, which is ideal for bringing out the pistol and finishing the job.

How to unlock the M1911

In order to unlock the M1911, you will need to get 4 Point Blank kills with a Secondary Weapon. This can be done with any Secondary Weapons that you have available to you.

Any Secondary Weapon needs a great Primary to use in XDefiant, so check out how to properly build out the P90, the ACR 6.8, and the AK-47.