Best AK-47 loadout for XDefiant

The AK-47 is a staple of multiplayer shooters, and XDefiant is no different as it brings the powerful rifle to the battlefield.

When kitted out with the right equipment, this gun is already emerging as a strong candidate for the game’s early meta.

To take advantage of this, check out the following guide on how to build the best loadout for XDefiant’s AK-47 assault rifle.

Best XDefiant AK-47 loadout

Ubisoft

Here are the following attachments you will want to throw on your AK-47 to make it as good as it can be:

Barrel: Lightweight

Lightweight Front Rail: Pistol

Pistol Optics: Reflex

Reflex Magazine: Fast Mag

Fast Mag Stock: Folded

This AK-47 loadout for XDefiant is best because it’s designed to give you speed when handling the powerful assault rifle. This starts with the Lightweight Barrel, which is going to give you improved ADS speed and Movement Speed, at the slight cost of some damage range reductions.

This emphasis on speed is also carried over to the Pistol Front Rail to give you a boost to your sprint-to-shoot time, as well as the Folded Stock that will increase your Movement Speed.

The Fast Mag is going to give you a faster reload so that you won’t have to worry about finding a hiding spot to actually reload your weapon.

Finally, the Reflex Optics are just a solid option to help you improve your aim and accuracy from any range.

Our favorite secondary option to use with this AK-47 loadout is the M9 Pistol, as its semi-automatic firing is useful in tight quarters when reloading the AK-47 just isn’t viable.

Using a Frag Grenade is also a great way to clear out objectives and soften up your enemies before heading into a firefight.

How to unlock the Ak-47 in XDefiant

You can unlock XDefiant’s AK-47 by completing the challenge of dealing 4,000 Damage with Assault Rifles.

