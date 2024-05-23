Best MP7 loadout for XDefiant

The MP7 can kill enemies in an instant in XDefiant but using the right attachments is the key to getting the best out of this SMG. Here is the best MP7 loadout in the game.

The MP7 is a weapon in XDefiant that comes with a high rate of fire, making it ideal for quick kills in close-range gunfights. It also has the best mobility out of the other SMGs in the game, and its accuracy stands out from the rest.

These aspects naturally make the MP7 a go-to choice while playing in compact maps like Arena, Emporium, Echelon HQ, and more. Gunfights in these maps are mostly close-quarter, however, with the right attachments, it can prove to be viable at medium ranges too.

So, here’s the best MP7 loadout with the fastest TTK you can use in XDefiant to get the better of enemies.

Best XDefiant MP7 loadout attachments

Ubisoft

Use these attachments in the MP7 to make it a monster for close to medium-range combat:

Muzzle : Light Suppressor

: Light Suppressor Barrel : Chrome Lined

: Chrome Lined Front Rail : PEQ-15

: PEQ-15 Magazine : Fast Mag

: Fast Mag Stock: Collapsed

The Light Suppressor Muzzle and Chrome Lined Barrel combination increases the MP7’s firepower by 20% for both short and medium ranges, while also enhancing minimap visibility range and duration. PEQ-15 Front Rail increases minimum and maximum bullet spread accuracy by 40%.

Fast Mag allows you to keep 5 more bullets in the magazine while increasing reload speed by 40%. The Collapsed stock increases movement speed by 5% but comes at a cost of reduced bullet spread accuracy by 10%.

How to unlock the MP7

To unlock the MP7 in XDefiant, you need to get 20 point-blank kills using SMGs (within 5m). Unlike the MP5A2, it doesn’t come pre-unlocked and you need to complete this base challenge to get the SMG.

This base challenge is pretty easy to complete – take an SMG, head into the enemies’ base, and shoot them down. This will result you in getting eliminated a lot of times, but that would be the fastest way to complete this challenge.

Best MP7 alternatives in XDefiant

The P90 and Vector .45 ACP would be the best MP7 alternatives in XDefiant as both of these SMGs have great rates of fire.

However, if you want to prioritize mobility, then the MP5A2 would be the one you need to go with.