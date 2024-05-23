Best M249 loadout in XDefiant

XDefiant has a handful of LMGs to choose from like the M249, which offers lots of ammo capable of laying down an onslaught of firepower.

It’s perfect for be aggressive in taking an objective in Domination or laying down suppressive fire for defense in a match of Escort. It excels at short- and mid-range fights, but can even holds its own for long-range skirmishes as well.

Equipping the right attachments to the LMG will make it even better. It will turn into a killing machine that packs quite the punch from any distance.

Here is a breakdown of the loadout that will help you turn the M249 into the best weapon it can be in XDefiant.

Best XDefiant M249 loadout

Here are the attachments you will need to make this loadout perfect:

Barrel : Chrome Lined

: Chrome Lined Front Rail: PEQ-15

PEQ-15 Optics: Reflex

Reflex Rear Grip: Grip Tape

Grip Tape Stock: Lightweight Stock

Much of this loadout is designed to bring accuracy and range to the M249. This starts with the Chrome Lined Barrel that will improve the accuracy from close- and medium-range. However, this accuracy shouldn’t only come from aiming down the sights, which is why the PEQ-15 laser will improve your hipfire shots.

In order to reel in the recoil on this big guy, you’ll want the Grip Tape to bring better control when sustaining fire on a target.

The Lightweight Stock will help you stay more mobile with this large gun in your hands, so you can keep moving around the battlefield.

Finally, the Reflex Optic is a solid sight to equip as it allows for better accuracy from any range. It’s simple, clean, and very easy to use.

For your Secondary, we recommend the 93R to provide better firepower when fighting in close quarters.

Round out this loadout with a Frag Grenade to help clean up some objectives and smaller rooms before moving in to mow down any remaining survivors.

How to unlock the M249 in XDefiant

Fortunately, the M249 is available right from the beginning, meaning you won’t have to do anything to unlock it.

Don’t get caught up in just the M249, though. Take a look at others weapons that are dominating the meta, such as the M4A1, MP7, and ACR 6.8.

