Best MP5A2 loadout for XDefiant

The MP5A2 can pack a punch in XDefiant, but you have to make sure to build it with the right loadout. This is the best MP5 class in the game.

XDefiant is the new team-based FPS by Ubisoft and has been dubbed the Call of Duty killer. Among all the weapons in the game, The MP5A2 is unlocked from the start which means you can add the SMG to your loadout in XDefiant right off the bat.

It’s a great choice when maps are compact like Arena, Dumbo, Emporium, and Echelon HQ where gunfights occur in close quarters.

So, to get an advantage over others, you must have the best MP5A2 loadout possible and we’ve got you covered with the ideal attachments and devices.

Best XDefiant MP5A2 loadout attachments

Use these attachments to make the MP5A2 as deadly as possible in Xdefiant:

Barrel : Lightweight

: Lightweight Front Rail : Superlight

: Superlight Magazine : Quick Mag

: Quick Mag Rear Grip : Lightweight Grip

: Lightweight Grip Stock: Padded

Use the combination of Lightweight Barrel and Superlight Front Rail for maximum ADS and Movement Speeds in the game. This will allow you to maneuver through the maps quickly and aim down sight on enemies the earliest, adding to the tactical advantage.

Quick Mag will increase the reload speed by 15% and Lightweight Grip will reduce the recoil spread by 25%. You can go with the Padded stock as it unlocks fairly quickly at Level 7 while further reducing recoil by 15% and adding 10% ADS Stability and ADS Flinch Control, making the MP5A2 more accurate at close range.

Best MP5A2 alternatives in XDefiant

The best alternatives to the MP5A2 in XDefiant would be MP7 and Vector .45 ACP. These two SMGs have a great fire rate and better mobility compared to the MP5A2.

If you want to ditch the SMG class and choose the assault rifle class instead, the ACR 6.8, AK-47, and M4A1 cannot go wrong.