Best AA-12 loadout for XDefiant

The AA-12 is the full-auto shotgun in XDefiant which is devastating at close range, especially with a meta loadout. Here’s the best build that makes it as effective as possible by maximizing its damage.

Alongside the M870 and Double Barrel, the AA-12 is the third shotgun in XDefiant, and the only full-auto one. With it being fully automatic, it has the worst range of the three, but is also significantly more forgiving if you miss that opening shot.

It’s almost entirely useless at medium and long range, but if you can keep gunfights up close, nothing outclasses the AA-12. It is especially effective in close-quarters situations like locking down a room or objective.

To make the AA-12 as effective as possible in this role, you’ll need a meta loadout to use in XDefiant. Here’s the build you’ll want to be using with this shotgun.

Best XDefiant AA-12 loadout

Ubisoft The AA-12’s fast rate of fire makes it both deadly and forgiving.

Muzzle: Barrel Extender

Barrel Extender Barrel: Choke

Choke Front Rail: Pistol

Pistol Rear Grip: Quick Draw

Quick Draw Stock: Lightweight

Even though the AA-12 is strictly a close-range weapon, you’ll still want to improve its damage range where possible. To do this, use both the Barrel Extender muzzle and Choke barrel for a huge 25% improvement to close and medium-range damage.

The other key to dominating with a shotgun is consistency, and there’s no better attachment to improve that than the Pistol front rail. When equipped, this front rail narrows Spread Accuracy by 20%, making shots much more consistent. It also hastens Sprint-Shoot Time by 10%, another useful stat to optimize on any shotgun.

With those key areas addressed, the remaining two attachment slots should be used to improve mobility and handling. The Quick Draw rear grip boosts both ADS Speed and Sprint-Shoot Time by 10% each. This helps keep the AA-12 feeling snappy and responsive.

Finally, partner that with the Lightweight stock for the most well-balanced AA-12 loadout possible. This meta stock raises ADS Walking Speed by a huge 20%, but it’s the 2.5% buff to Movement Speed that gives it such great synergy.

How to unlock AA-12 in XDefiant

The AA-12 is unlocked by completing the following Base Challenge in multiplayer: “Get 15 Shotgun Point-Blank Kills.”

This can be a tricky challenge to complete, as Point-Blank Kills require you to be almost touching the enemy player when they die. The best strategy is to sneak up on enemies using the Echelon’s Digital Ghillie Suit. When activated, it makes you invisible for a short while, providing a great chance to close the gap unnoticed.

Best AA-12 alternatives in XDefiant

While another shotgun would work too, the Vector .45 ACP actually has the most in common with the AA-12. Both are deadly close-range weapons, relying on their high fire rates and fast TTKs to make up for their lower range.

That's all for the best AA-12 loadout in XDefiant.