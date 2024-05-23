Best SVD loadout for XDefiant

There are various ways you can use marksman rifles effectively in XDefiant, and the SVD rifle is the best at taking fights at a distance.

While its base form may not boast the most impressive of stats, when using the right attachments the gun can become a great way to pick off opponents at mid-range.

So for the best SVD loadout in XDefiant, here is a breakdown of everything you need to know.

Ubisoft

Best XDefiant SVD loadout

Here is the list of attachments to use with the SVD:

Muzzle : Muzzle Brake

: Muzzle Brake Barrel : Rapid Fire Barrel

: Rapid Fire Barrel Front Rail : Angled Grip

: Angled Grip Rear Grip : Heavy Grip

: Heavy Grip Stock: Padded Stock

A big aim for this loadout is to negate a good chunk of the recoil that the SVD has, which is why it uses the Muzzle Brake, Angled Grip, Heavy Grip, and Padded Stock. All of these will give you more control after your shots so that you won’t have to spend so much time lining another one up.

The Rapid Fire Barrel is going to give you an increase in your fire rate as well to allow more shots to go off sequentially.

The SVD does not come with an incredibly high amount of damage per shot, so your goal is to counteract that is by getting off more shots in a smaller amount of time.

You can equip yourself with the 93R Pistol to have something to turn to when thrust into a close-quarters situation. Its burstfire capabilities can keep you safe from anyone who is sneaking up on you.

Use a Proximity Mine as well so that you don’t even have to draw a weapon on that person; just let the mine do its thing when they get too close to it.

How to unlock the SVD in XDefiant

To unlock the SVD in XDefiant, you will need to get 15 Longshot kills with a Marksman Rifle (these kills must be from over 30 meters). Since there are only two Marksman Rifles at the time of writing, this will be done with the MK 20 SSR.

